#196786 - 02/24/17 01:12 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1235
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Game 1: not bad, not great, just decent. Missed a 7-pin in the middle but struck out in the 10th for 206.

Game 2: opened on a pocket 7-10 split and then a 2-7. Only managed to put together one double for 178.

Game 3: split the first 4 frames (X 7/ X 9/; I actually joked to my teammates that I was going to try for a Dutch 200), then threw seven in a row and finished with 9 for 259. Those 7 strikes consisted of two trip 6s, two light scramblers and three hits where the 4 bounced off the side wall and barely nicked the 7. Not sure how I carried all of them that game.

Total: 643.


Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196836 - 03/03/17 03:41 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1235
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
A decent series tonight, but I was really sloppy on spares and missed four 7-pins out of six (fortunately, one was on a fill shot). Two missed splits (threw it way wide and ball overreacted) made for five open frames in total, which is too many.

Total: 180-215-209 for 604.

(My friend on the next pair shattered his high series by 70 pins. It was really cool to watch him get in the zone after slumping for the past few weeks.)

#196851 - 03/05/17 01:58 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush
Chuck Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 258
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
another 2 pump chump kind of week, but the scoring was still pretty good.. 279 (flush 9), 199 (oh crap), 255
Ended up leaving the 4-9 3 times on the night frown
#196868 - 03/06/17 03:39 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1235
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
I actually shot my first 700 (709) last weekend (and followed it up with 672, my second-highest series), but alas, it's wasn't in Thursday league (it was a tournament).


Edited by beefers1 (03/06/17 03:40 PM)
#196898 - 03/09/17 05:46 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 380
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: beefers1
I actually shot my first 700 (709) last weekend (and followed it up with 672, my second-highest series), but alas, it's wasn't in Thursday league (it was a tournament).


Congratulations on the two great series. My teammate had his first 700 (704) a couple of weeks ago during sweeps. He cleaned up pocketing $614.
#196900 - 03/10/17 12:54 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1235
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Thanks, Bill. Unfortunately, my effort put my team just outside the cash line.

Game 1: My thumb always swells when it's cold, and I could not get the ball to roll cleanly off my hand. Two opens (including a missed 7-pin) didn't help as I shot 176.

Game 2: Started with three spares but finally got lined up and threw the next 5. Lost my line at the end but stayed clean for 234.

Game 3: Started with the front 4 but a pocket 7-10 fazed me mentally and I stumbled to a 210 finish.

Total: 620.

#196986 - 03/17/17 01:20 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1235
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Game 1: I've recently developed this bad habit of holding my swing at the top and then forcing it down for some reason, and it really messed with my timing this game. Got away with some pretty bad shots but also missed two single-pin spares for 192.

Game 2: The timing issues persisted but at least most of my shots were on line, and I stayed clean for 238.

Game 3: I threw it pretty good this game but a solid 9 and blower 10 prevented any big strings. Stayed clean for 247.

Total: 677

#197029 - 03/17/17 Re: Team 2: High Flush
Chuck Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 258
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
Nice work beefers1
#197030 - 03/17/17 Re: Team 2: High Flush
Chuck Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 258
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
I had a great night on this end last night. Finally got my new equipment settled in, just in time for state & nationals the next few weeks.
256, 256, 259 --> 771 --> had a run at 8 but couldn't finish it last game.
Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
