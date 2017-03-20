BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » better release - drilling - drills
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197026 - 2 minutes 35 seconds ago Re: better release - drilling - drills [Re: spectral]
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 357
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Release timing comes in many flavors. Which timing you use is based on the combination of forward projection and RPM's you want to use for the pattern you're bowling on.

Late timing, which provides for the most leverage, can be achieved with a step cadence that starts slow and speeds up and lengthens with each step.

A 5 step would be slow, slow, faster/longer, faster/longer, faster/longer/slide.

The first 2 slower steps allows the ball to fall back into the back-swing for a longer time before the bowler begins accelerating. Most bowlers can achieve a higher back-swing using a slow start versus starting quickly.

When the bowler begins to accelerate, the ball experiences a little hang-time at the top. The result is the bowler reaches the end of their slide well before the ball reaches the bottom of it's arc. This puts the bowler in a very strong position to do whatever then want with the ball.

There's a lot of info on the internet to describe the proper 'timing spot'. Usually it's described as the ball still being about waist-high when the last step hits the approach.

So, by simply adjusting their step cadence, a bowler can control where their arm-swing is in relationship to their slide ending.

On drier conditions, early timing may be beneficial to get the ball through the heads and down lane with more projection and fewer RPM's.

The caveats are, the the bowler must be swinging the ball not throwing it.

Using late-timing, if a bowler attempts to throw the ball from the top, they'll lose body angle, their elbow may get outside and they'll probably 'pull' their shot left of target.

When timing is too early, the result is just the opposite. The shot will probably get 'pushed' out to the right.

Finally, muscle memory is a big factor. Changing timing requires all the other factors of our release to match the new finish position. Balance being the biggie.

I'm a big fan of lessons or at least having someone besides myself watching. Bowlers can't always feel what they're doing, where an observer can easily see what took place. Video would be my second option as long as the bowler knows what to look for.

Everyone can make a change for a short time and they may even experience a placebo effect. But, unless they show great discipline, muscle memory will slowly cause them to return to what they were doing before.

Without help, a bowler will throw ball after ball not realizing they're no longer doing what they set out to achieve. What they're doing is practicing bad habits.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
better release - drilling - drills
by 82Boat69 - 0 seconds ago
2 handed bolwing
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 02:28 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:02 AM
Winter '17 Week 10 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/20/17 04:27 PM
Ex-Brunswick Zone XL
by Dennis Michael - 03/20/17 10:06 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/19/17 09:36 PM
Do you think the're done
by Fin09 - 03/18/17 02:02 PM
Was not a happy camper
by W9JAB - 03/15/17 09:24 PM
bowling glove plus
by mmalsed - 03/15/17 11:49 AM
10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
by mmalsed - 03/14/17 12:17 PM
Winter '17 Week 9 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/14/17 12:55 AM
What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
by champ - 03/11/17 10:03 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.