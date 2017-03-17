2 handed bolwing

Wow that kid has a very nice throw. Would this be considered medium or high rev? I'd think upper medium or something?
If i could throw a ball like that, i'd never even consider going two handed. Do you need any strength in the wrist to do this? He's 13 and he doesn't look exceptionally strong for his age, but i did read you need some wrist strength to do it correctly? He also says in some of his movies that he throws effortlessly, but he is sweating badly when playing
Didn't that video have him bowling two-handed?
Yes, it's more physically demanding. But for a 24 year old, that should not be a big deal.
It also does not take the wrist or hand strength that one-handed bowling does. I've tried it with a house ball and my white-dot and if my knee and back were what they were back 20 years ago, I might have run with it. Now? LOL. No. But that's NOT to say that it's not a good style.
As for sweating - I sweat bowling one-handed. We have a two-hander in my league that barely sweats.
Here's the deal - only YOU can see if it will work for you. It will take WORK. Grab the videos that break it down - here's a very good one that examines the elements of both Belmonte and Osku.
There will always be people like W9 who will try to persuade you to do things the traditional way.
But what's most important is that you do what's best for YOU.
If your thumb prevents you from releasing it properly one-handed, then you need to try something else.
Just because two-handed bowling isn't the "norm" doesn't mean ANYTHING.
Remember, bowling balls used to have, as the "norm" only TWO holes (gasp) and made of WOOD. Can you IMAGINE the rebellion when a third hole was added? And rubber? Oh the heresy.
How about plastic/polyester. . . and a separate and non-round core. Then weight holes. And Eurethane. Synthetic lanes were a huge issue not even 20-25 years ago (I VASTLY preferred wood) and then computerized lane machines.
Bowling is evolving - always has, even 3000 years ago. As with any sport, there will be those that want to keep things the same as they always were (wood bats vs aluminum? aluminium? LOL) and there will be those who want to push evolution as fast as it can go.
All this said, get the ball down the lane and make it hit pins. If you have to do that granny style, through your legs and making it spin like a helicopter - then do that. (but I want video! LOL)
If you can do so comfortably one-handed, then awesome, do that!
But if you feel a need OR DESIRE to bowl two-handed, then try that! I would be happy to critique your video and give you as much constructive criticism as I can.
yes indeed that video had him bowling 2 handed, but i took the liberty of watching his other videos too. There he states he throws the ball effortlessly but to me it doesn't seem like he is, judging from his motions and the way he is sweating, but that could be just me.
anyway, it not that i want to bowl 2 handed at the cost of anything. I just want more ball action and i don't seem to be getting it with thumb in. I'm willing to try anything, 1 handed thumb in or 2 handed as long as i can get a more fluid throw and generate some more power. It's just that i tried 1 handed before and it doesn't seem to be working for me, i can generate revs when releasing the ball into a cushion, but i can't seem to do it in a complete throw. I must be doing something terribly wrong somewhere and i will probably make the same mistakes bowling 2 handed, but 2 handed it's almost impossible not to generate some decent revs.
Hay, don't get me wrong,
I'm for what ever it takes to knock down pins.
And I've tried just about every way you can think of. I did two handed,one hand no thumb,helicopter/U.F.O. spin bowling,suitcase,back up,straight, extreme hook you name it I tried it at least once, but keep coming back to "the traditional way" I just feel their is no short cut to a good repeatable form, and hitting your mark.
Oh ya, by the way Logan is one heck of a bowler, I would not be surprised to see him on the pro circuit some day soon.
