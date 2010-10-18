Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #197004 - 09:12 AM better release - drilling - drills spectral

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 243

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium In addition to my other topic about wanting to try 2 handed bowling, i might just give it a go to try and generate more revs 1 handed thumb in first. Of the years i tried a lot of things, in the drilling, in the release, taking lessons but nothing really worked till now.



Now as i stated in that topic my chiropractor who was handling a hand injury pointed out that i had a very stiff thumb... And indeed, altho i never noticed this, i cannot bend my thumb at the second joint (joint that attaches it to the hand). While most people can go 45 or even more in that joint.



I had my best bowling with a reverse thumb pitch, it felt like it was coming off my hand cleaner, but some people said it felt like i was dropping the ball.



I read a lot in the internet and most pro's favour forward pitch (or so i read a lot). So i decided to try forward pitch. For some reason i cannot release a ball with forward thumb pitch, it always hangs on my hand. I thought i was muscling the ball but it didn't feel like i was. Currently i have no pitch in my thumbhole but it feels like my thumb is sticking just a tad too long every release.



Also I am using a wristguard and this is helping me in releasing the ball earlier (feels like a tad too long). Without wristguard it feels even a bit longer.



Are there are people here with limited mobility in their thumb the way i described? Is reverse pitch an option (or a must even?) in this scenario? What about side pitch?



I am going to get a new ball drilled soon, and drillers here do not seem to have much experience with alternate drillings. I could take some pointers from here back to the driller and see what he does with it.



Are there any other drills i should be doing to try and generate a better swing and release?



Edited by spectral ( 09:13 AM )

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197006 - 09:49 AM Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: spectral] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 771

check it out



ron clifton teaches old dogs new tricks I needed to go from reverse to MONDO forward thumb pitch after something went through the drillers' industry a decade or so ago where they wanted to shorten everyone's grip. I was OK with the shorter span, but after reading Ron Clifton's article about thumb pitch I experimented until I found the place where I wasn't dropping the ball or hanging in it.check it out _________________________

Top #197008 - 02:31 PM Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: 6_ball_man] spectral

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 243

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium Hey,



I did indeed read Ron's website all those years back and that led me to try forward pitch in the ball. It never seemed like i had squeezing issues with reverse or neutral pitch, but i could not release the ball decently with forward pitch in it. It would stick on my hand to the point where it would not come off at all.



So that's why I am wondering maybe my extremely inflexible thumb might have something to do with it?

Top #197015 - 10:22 AM Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: spectral] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9399

Out of curiosity, I pulled out a 9 year old ball, and tried it. WOW, did it feel comfortable and I released it with ease.



Took it to the



So, I had my other balls changed to that and have been rolling well ever since.



Nice time to get a 15 pin bump in average, right at the end of the season, through position nights and roll offs. Come in low, and roll high. I agree with spectral on thumb pitch. I shortened my span and moved the thumb pitch forward a few years ago. And, I have been struggling ever since then. Even to the point where I started helping the ball at release. And I found myself grabbing the ball with my thumb.Out of curiosity, I pulled out a 9 year old ball, and tried it. WOW, did it feel comfortable and I released it with ease.Took it to the Pro Shop and checked the thumb. It was 9/16 reverse. yes that's 9/16. All, I know is that I averaged 20+ pins higher then.So, I had my other balls changed to that and have been rolling well ever since.Nice time to get a 15 pin bump in average, right at the end of the season, through position nights and roll offs. Come in low, and roll high.



Top #197016 - 11:57 AM Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: spectral] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1238

If you have an injury of physical condition which prevents you from using a certain "thing" - then don't use it.



I have an old injury to my right wrist that prevents me from doing much with it. So I use a wrist brace and use my fingers to generate a moderate amount of rotation - and then fit my bowling style and line to fit. Generally it works - I don't generate the power of the big crankers, but I have a bit more flexibility than true strokers.



So I'd forego the forward pitch, if you can't release with it. Go with the reverse pitch that works for you - but go with as little reverse pitch as you can. Dropping the ball means you don't have the control or power that you would if you didn't drop it - so drop it as little as possible. You know?



Top #197019 - 12:35 PM Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: mmalsed] spectral

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 243

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium Hello,



thank you for your comment. You are absolutely right about not using what you cannot, but since Ron states that upwards of 80% of people benefit from forward pitch, i was just curious as to if other people with a very inflexible thumb had the same problem as me when trying forward pitch. And if some of them also favored reverse.



And also if some people have side pitch in their thumb when it's not very flexible. i cannot be the only person in the world that likes bowling and has a thumb that cannot bend at the second joint.



fyi, it's not from an injury or anything... Both my thumbs are highly inflexible and it does not give me any discomfort in real life or even when bowling. In fact I am highly inflexible all over, I also cannot get any sort of backswing without opening up my shoulders like the crankers do



Edited by spectral ( 12:38 PM )

Top #197020 - 02:13 PM Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: spectral] Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 656

I'd suggest trying to play with opening up your shoulders, even a little bit. You don't need to open them up the amount that crankers do. I can't generate much backswing either without opening up my shoulders and incorporating some tilt at my waist. When I do, my backswing is higher than the average bowler. I think that is more about human anatomy than flexibility. Additionally, if you don't open your shoulders when you bowl two-handed, assuming you choose to go that route instead of one-handed, I believe it will be very difficult to generate any ball speed.



Top

