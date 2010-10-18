BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
ChatBox:

#197004 - Yesterday at 09:12 AM better release - drilling - drills
spectral Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 12/25/09
Posts: 241
A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium
In addition to my other topic about wanting to try 2 handed bowling, i might just give it a go to try and generate more revs 1 handed thumb in first. Of the years i tried a lot of things, in the drilling, in the release, taking lessons but nothing really worked till now.

Now as i stated in that topic my chiropractor who was handling a hand injury pointed out that i had a very stiff thumb... And indeed, altho i never noticed this, i cannot bend my thumb at the second joint (joint that attaches it to the hand). While most people can go 45 or even more in that joint.

I had my best bowling with a reverse thumb pitch, it felt like it was coming off my hand cleaner, but some people said it felt like i was dropping the ball.

I read a lot in the internet and most pro's favour forward pitch (or so i read a lot). So i decided to try forward pitch. For some reason i cannot release a ball with forward thumb pitch, it always hangs on my hand. I thought i was muscling the ball but it didn't feel like i was. Currently i have no pitch in my thumbhole but it feels like my thumb is sticking just a tad too long every release.

Also I am using a wristguard and this is helping me in releasing the ball earlier (feels like a tad too long). Without wristguard it feels even a bit longer.

Are there are people here with limited mobility in their thumb the way i described? Is reverse pitch an option (or a must even?) in this scenario? What about side pitch?

I am going to get a new ball drilled soon, and drillers here do not seem to have much experience with alternate drillings. I could take some pointers from here back to the driller and see what he does with it.

Are there any other drills i should be doing to try and generate a better swing and release?


Edited by spectral (Yesterday at 09:13 AM)
#197006 - Yesterday at 09:49 AM Re: better release - drilling - drills [Re: spectral]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 771
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I needed to go from reverse to MONDO forward thumb pitch after something went through the drillers' industry a decade or so ago where they wanted to shorten everyone's grip. I was OK with the shorter span, but after reading Ron Clifton's article about thumb pitch I experimented until I found the place where I wasn't dropping the ball or hanging in it.
check it out

ron clifton teaches old dogs new tricks
#197008 - Yesterday at 02:31 PM Re: better release - drilling - drills [Re: 6_ball_man]
spectral Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 12/25/09
Posts: 241
A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium
Hey,

I did indeed read Ron's website all those years back and that led me to try forward pitch in the ball. It never seemed like i had squeezing issues with reverse or neutral pitch, but i could not release the ball decently with forward pitch in it. It would stick on my hand to the point where it would not come off at all.

So that's why I am wondering maybe my extremely inflexible thumb might have something to do with it?

#197015 - Today at 10:22 AM Re: better release - drilling - drills [Re: spectral]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9399
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I agree with spectral on thumb pitch. I shortened my span and moved the thumb pitch forward a few years ago. And, I have been struggling ever since then. Even to the point where I started helping the ball at release. And I found myself grabbing the ball with my thumb.

Out of curiosity, I pulled out a 9 year old ball, and tried it. WOW, did it feel comfortable and I released it with ease.

Took it to the Pro Shop and checked the thumb. It was 9/16 reverse. yes that's 9/16. All, I know is that I averaged 20+ pins higher then.

So, I had my other balls changed to that and have been rolling well ever since.

Nice time to get a 15 pin bump in average, right at the end of the season, through position nights and roll offs. Come in low, and roll high.


Edited by Dennis Michael (Today at 10:25 AM)
#197016 - 30 minutes 59 seconds ago Re: better release - drilling - drills [Re: spectral]
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1237
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: spectral
In addition to my other topic about wanting to try 2 handed bowling, i might just give it a go to try and generate more revs 1 handed thumb in first. Of the years i tried a lot of things, in the drilling, in the release, taking lessons but nothing really worked till now.
Now as i stated in that topic my chiropractor who was handling a hand injury pointed out that i had a very stiff thumb... And indeed, altho i never noticed this, i cannot bend my thumb at the second joint (joint that attaches it to the hand). While most people can go 45 or even more in that joint.
I had my best bowling with a reverse thumb pitch, it felt like it was coming off my hand cleaner, but some people said it felt like i was dropping the ball.
I read a lot in the internet and most pro's favour forward pitch (or so i read a lot). So i decided to try forward pitch. For some reason i cannot release a ball with forward thumb pitch, it always hangs on my hand. I thought i was muscling the ball but it didn't feel like i was. Currently i have no pitch in my thumbhole but it feels like my thumb is sticking just a tad too long every release.
Also I am using a wristguard and this is helping me in releasing the ball earlier (feels like a tad too long). Without wristguard it feels even a bit longer.
Are there are people here with limited mobility in their thumb the way i described? Is reverse pitch an option (or a must even?) in this scenario? What about side pitch?
I am going to get a new ball drilled soon, and drillers here do not seem to have much experience with alternate drillings. I could take some pointers from here back to the driller and see what he does with it.
Are there any other drills i should be doing to try and generate a better swing and release?


If you have an injury of physical condition which prevents you from using a certain "thing" - then don't use it. smile

I have an old injury to my right wrist that prevents me from doing much with it. So I use a wrist brace and use my fingers to generate a moderate amount of rotation - and then fit my bowling style and line to fit. Generally it works - I don't generate the power of the big crankers, but I have a bit more flexibility than true strokers.

So I'd forego the forward pitch, if you can't release with it. smile Go with the reverse pitch that works for you - but go with as little reverse pitch as you can. Dropping the ball means you don't have the control or power that you would if you didn't drop it - so drop it as little as possible. smile You know?

And 2-handed may be good for you. Just study it (specifically Belmo's style), video yourself, and go through it bit by bit, making sure you're doing it correctly. I see too many that aren't projecting the ball or that don't get any backswing or whatever. Use your video. smile
