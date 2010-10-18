better release - drilling - drills

In addition to my other topic about wanting to try 2 handed bowling, i might just give it a go to try and generate more revs 1 handed thumb in first. Of the years i tried a lot of things, in the drilling, in the release, taking lessons but nothing really worked till now.
Now as i stated in that topic my chiropractor who was handling a hand injury pointed out that i had a very stiff thumb... And indeed, altho i never noticed this, i cannot bend my thumb at the second joint (joint that attaches it to the hand). While most people can go 45 or even more in that joint.
I had my best bowling with a reverse thumb pitch, it felt like it was coming off my hand cleaner, but some people said it felt like i was dropping the ball.
I read a lot in the internet and most pro's favour forward pitch (or so i read a lot). So i decided to try forward pitch. For some reason i cannot release a ball with forward thumb pitch, it always hangs on my hand. I thought i was muscling the ball but it didn't feel like i was. Currently i have no pitch in my thumbhole but it feels like my thumb is sticking just a tad too long every release.
Also I am using a wristguard and this is helping me in releasing the ball earlier (feels like a tad too long). Without wristguard it feels even a bit longer.
Are there are people here with limited mobility in their thumb the way i described? Is reverse pitch an option (or a must even?) in this scenario? What about side pitch?
I am going to get a new ball drilled soon, and drillers here do not seem to have much experience with alternate drillings. I could take some pointers from here back to the driller and see what he does with it.
Are there any other drills i should be doing to try and generate a better swing and release?
If you have an injury of physical condition which prevents you from using a certain "thing" - then don't use it.
I have an old injury to my right wrist that prevents me from doing much with it. So I use a wrist brace and use my fingers to generate a moderate amount of rotation - and then fit my bowling style and line to fit. Generally it works - I don't generate the power of the big crankers, but I have a bit more flexibility than true strokers.
So I'd forego the forward pitch, if you can't release with it.
Go with the reverse pitch that works for you - but go with as little reverse pitch as you can. Dropping the ball means you don't have the control or power that you would if you didn't drop it - so drop it as little as possible.
And 2-handed may be good for you. Just study it (specifically Belmo's style), video yourself, and go through it bit by bit, making sure you're doing it correctly. I see too many that aren't projecting the ball or that don't get any backswing or whatever. Use your video.