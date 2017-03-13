BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 7 of 7 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196932 - 03/13/17 01:43 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 465
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Good bowling Smooth Stroker and SteveH appreciate you sharing that story as well. Tough one SteveA, looks like the lanes were very tough based on the ball reaction you're describing.

I held my own tonight with 210, 230, and 232 for 672. Actually was coming off a lesson with a coach yesterday and was trying to work on a couple of things that I figured I could implement in league without ruining my scores. Got off to a slow start and had to rely mostly on spares in game 1 including a 4,7,10 conversion to stay clean. Strikes started to come in games 2 and 3 and managed to get into the 230s despite having an open in each game. Fortunately it was a good night for my teammates as well as they both were over average and we got a much needed sweep.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196996 - 03/18/17 06:34 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
SteveH Online biggrin
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 694
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I hope the team had a great first game.

146 - 232 - 185 = 563
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
#196998 - Yesterday at 06:13 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 533
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Funny old game this , played better in the second for the lowest score , 7 nines in that game . went 213-209-222 for 644.
Looks like you got it sussed in the 2nd game there SteveH
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



Top
#197003 - Today at 01:39 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 465
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Good bounce back after game 1 SteveH, and nice series SteveA.

I shot 228,223,245 just missing out on the 700 series with 696. Just one open frame, a dreaded 6-8 split in the 3rd game. Other than that shot pretty much slammed the pocket all night but thought my carry could have been better. Too many flat 7s on what I felt were good solid pocket hits coming in at a good angle. I'm getting my ball baked in a revivor oven so I'm expecting to see better ball reaction next week. I'll take the 696 but still have a goal of shooting a 300 or 800 before the season is done.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top
#197010 - Today at 04:47 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
SteveH Online biggrin
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 694
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Solid series there SteveA. Looks like you were in the pocket all night Wrong.
Nice 5 point pickup for the team.


Don't know where my mind was in game 1, everyone else did ok.

The boards flashed for a long time Friday night, as the poor guy with Parkinsons had a 221 first game, and a 500 series. He was beaming all night. Just incredible what he can still do.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
Page 7 of 7 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Winter '17 Week 10 VL results
by Richie V. - 19 minutes 57 seconds ago
better release - drilling - drills
by spectral - Today at 02:31 PM
Ex-Brunswick Zone XL
by Dennis Michael - Today at 10:06 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 09:36 PM
2 handed bolwing
by spectral - Yesterday at 07:20 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - 03/18/17 06:13 PM
Do you think the're done
by Fin09 - 03/18/17 02:02 PM
Was not a happy camper
by W9JAB - 03/15/17 09:24 PM
bowling glove plus
by mmalsed - 03/15/17 11:49 AM
10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
by mmalsed - 03/14/17 12:17 PM
Winter '17 Week 9 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/14/17 12:55 AM
What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
by champ - 03/11/17 10:03 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.