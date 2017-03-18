Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197004 - 09:12 AM better release - drilling - drills spectral

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 241

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium In addition to my other topic about wanting to try 2 handed bowling, i might just give it a go to try and generate more revs 1 handed thumb in first. Of the years i tried a lot of things, in the drilling, in the release, taking lessons but nothing really worked till now.



Now as i stated in that topic my chiropractor who was handling a hand injury pointed out that i had a very stiff thumb... And indeed, altho i never noticed this, i cannot bend my thumb at the second joint (joint that attaches it to the hand). While most people can go 45 or even more in that joint.



I had my best bowling with a reverse thumb pitch, it felt like it was coming off my hand cleaner, but some people said it felt like i was dropping the ball.



I read a lot in the internet and most pro's favour forward pitch (or so i read a lot). So i decided to try forward pitch. For some reason i cannot release a ball with forward thumb pitch, it always hangs on my hand. I thought i was muscling the ball but it didn't feel like i was. Currently i have no pitch in my thumbhole but it feels like my thumb is sticking just a tad too long every release.



Also I am using a wristguard and this is helping me in releasing the ball earlier (feels like a tad too long). Without wristguard it feels even a bit longer.



Are there are people here with limited mobility in their thumb the way i described? Is reverse pitch an option (or a must even?) in this scenario? What about side pitch?



I am going to get a new ball drilled soon, and drillers here do not seem to have much experience with alternate drillings. I could take some pointers from here back to the driller and see what he does with it.



Are there any other drills i should be doing to try and generate a better swing and release?



Edited by spectral ( 09:13 AM )

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197006 - 09:49 AM Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: spectral] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 771

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 771A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville

check it out



ron clifton teaches old dogs new tricks I needed to go from reverse to MONDO forward thumb pitch after something went through the drillers' industry a decade or so ago where they wanted to shorten everyone's grip. I was OK with the shorter span, but after reading Ron Clifton's article about thumb pitch I experimented until I found the place where I wasn't dropping the ball or hanging in it.check it out _________________________

in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull

Brunswick Danger Zone - 1k dull

Monster Bowling Loch Ness Monster - 2k dull

Storm IQ30 Tour 4k dull

Hammer Onyx Vibe 2k dull-w/some lane shine

Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish





Top #197008 - 02:31 PM Re: better release - drilling - drills Re: 6_ball_man] spectral

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 241

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium Hey,



I did indeed read Ron's website all those years back and that led me to try forward pitch in the ball. It never seemed like i had squeezing issues with reverse or neutral pitch, but i could not release the ball decently with forward pitch in it. It would stick on my hand to the point where it would not come off at all.



So that's why I am wondering maybe my extremely inflexible thumb might have something to do with it?

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel