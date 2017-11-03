BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Ex-Brunswick Zone XL
ChatBox:

#196912 - 03/11/17 09:55 AM Ex-Brunswick Zone XL
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 194
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
http://www.nwherald.com/2017/03/09/ex-br...owlero/aatsygy/

Ex-Brunswick Zone XL to reopen as Bowlero
38 lanes of black light bowling! thumbsdown
yuck-o dose any one else have a problem with all 38 lanes of blacklight bowling? livid

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196913 - 03/11/17 09:59 AM Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL [Re: W9JAB]
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 693
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Done some of my best bowling in the blacklights
#196914 - 03/11/17 10:02 AM Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL [Re: W9JAB]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9398
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Saw this. For league nite, the lanes are with white lights, but the sitting area and back is still orange lighted.

Won't bowl there. It's not bowling. It's Chuckee Cheese.
#196922 - 03/11/17 05:48 PM Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL [Re: W9JAB]
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 359
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Someone should ask the USBC if this is the future they are envisioning for the sport. confused
#196997 - Yesterday at 09:37 AM Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL [Re: W9JAB]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9398
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
goobee, when this place first opened as a brunswick center. Brunswick didn't want sanctioned leagues. But, wanted the USBC to sanction the house. In case of tournaments.

The USBC said NO. They tried to join another Association, but was turned down again.

They have one nite Men's league sanctioned on Thurs. Other daytime leagues are not sanctioned, mostly women and Senior leagues.

Nites are for Cosmic open bowling.
#197000 - Yesterday at 08:02 PM Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 289
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
goobee, when this place first opened as a brunswick center. Brunswick didn't want sanctioned leagues. But, wanted the USBC to sanction the house. In case of tournaments.
The USBC said NO. They tried to join another Association, but was turned down again.
They have one nite Men's league sanctioned on Thurs. Other daytime leagues are not sanctioned, mostly women and Senior leagues.
Nites are for Cosmic open bowling.

Is that a Bowlero, too? I think one has opened in Naperville...
Don't know if they have leagues, sanctioned or not...

#197007 - Today at 10:06 AM Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL [Re: W9JAB]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9398
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Brunswick opened these new centers as Brunswick XL. The new ownership (Bowlmor) has changed decor and lighting and renamed them as Bolero.
