BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » better release - drilling - drills
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197004 - Today at 09:12 AM better release - drilling - drills
spectral Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 12/25/09
Posts: 240
A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium
In addition to my other topic about wanting to try 2 handed bowling, i might just give it a go to try and generate more revs 1 handed thumb in first. Of the years i tried a lot of things, in the drilling, in the release, taking lessons but nothing really worked till now.

Now as i stated in that topic my chiropractor who was handling a hand injury pointed out that i had a very stiff thumb... And indeed, altho i never noticed this, i cannot bend my thumb at the second joint (joint that attaches it to the hand). While most people can go 45 or even more in that joint.

I had my best bowling with a reverse thumb pitch, it felt like it was coming off my hand cleaner, but some people said it felt like i was dropping the ball.

I read a lot in the internet and most pro's favour forward pitch (or so i read a lot). So i decided to try forward pitch. For some reason i cannot release a ball with forward thumb pitch, it always hangs on my hand. I thought i was muscling the ball but it didn't feel like i was. Currently i have no pitch in my thumbhole but it feels like my thumb is sticking just a tad too long every release.

Also I am using a wristguard and this is helping me in releasing the ball earlier (feels like a tad too long). Without wristguard it feels even a bit longer.

Are there are people here with limited mobility in their thumb the way i described? Is reverse pitch an option (or a must even?) in this scenario? What about side pitch?

I am going to get a new ball drilled soon, and drillers here do not seem to have much experience with alternate drillings. I could take some pointers from here back to the driller and see what he does with it.

Are there any other drills i should be doing to try and generate a better swing and release?


Edited by spectral (Today at 09:13 AM)
Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197006 - Today at 09:49 AM Re: better release - drilling - drills [Re: spectral]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 771
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I needed to go from reverse to MONDO forward thumb pitch after something went through the drillers' industry a decade or so ago where they wanted to shorten everyone's grip. I was OK with the shorter span, but after reading Ron Clifton's article about thumb pitch I experimented until I found the place where I wasn't dropping the ball or hanging in it.
check it out

ron clifton teaches old dogs new tricks
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:
Storm Reign of Fire - 1k dull
Brunswick Danger Zone - 1k dull
Monster Bowling Loch Ness Monster - 2k dull
Storm IQ30 Tour 4k dull
Hammer Onyx Vibe 2k dull-w/some lane shine
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish


Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Ex-Brunswick Zone XL
by Dennis Michael - Today at 10:06 AM
better release - drilling - drills
by 6_ball_man - Today at 09:49 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 09:36 PM
2 handed bolwing
by spectral - Yesterday at 07:20 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - 03/18/17 06:13 PM
Do you think the're done
by Fin09 - 03/18/17 02:02 PM
Was not a happy camper
by W9JAB - 03/15/17 09:24 PM
bowling glove plus
by mmalsed - 03/15/17 11:49 AM
10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
by mmalsed - 03/14/17 12:17 PM
Winter '17 Week 9 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/14/17 12:55 AM
What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
by champ - 03/11/17 10:03 PM
Hurling the ball
by Dennis Michael - 03/10/17 10:29 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.