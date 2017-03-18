better release - drilling - drills

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium In addition to my other topic about wanting to try 2 handed bowling, i might just give it a go to try and generate more revs 1 handed thumb in first. Of the years i tried a lot of things, in the drilling, in the release, taking lessons but nothing really worked till now.



Now as i stated in that topic my chiropractor who was handling a hand injury pointed out that i had a very stiff thumb... And indeed, altho i never noticed this, i cannot bend my thumb at the second joint (joint that attaches it to the hand). While most people can go 45 or even more in that joint.



I had my best bowling with a reverse thumb pitch, it felt like it was coming off my hand cleaner, but some people said it felt like i was dropping the ball.



I read a lot in the internet and most pro's favour forward pitch (or so i read a lot). So i decided to try forward pitch. For some reason i cannot release a ball with forward thumb pitch, it always hangs on my hand. I thought i was muscling the ball but it didn't feel like i was. Currently i have no pitch in my thumbhole but it feels like my thumb is sticking just a tad too long every release.



Also I am using a wristguard and this is helping me in releasing the ball earlier (feels like a tad too long). Without wristguard it feels even a bit longer.



Are there are people here with limited mobility in their thumb the way i described? Is reverse pitch an option (or a must even?) in this scenario? What about side pitch?



I am going to get a new ball drilled soon, and drillers here do not seem to have much experience with alternate drillings. I could take some pointers from here back to the driller and see what he does with it.



Are there any other drills i should be doing to try and generate a better swing and release?



ron clifton teaches old dogs new tricks I needed to go from reverse to MONDO forward thumb pitch after something went through the drillers' industry a decade or so ago where they wanted to shorten everyone's grip. I was OK with the shorter span, but after reading Ron Clifton's article about thumb pitch I experimented until I found the place where I wasn't dropping the ball or hanging in it.

