Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread

#196895 - 03/08/17 10:39 PM
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4461
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

My spare miss to start the third game actually helped, as it gave me the idea to play outside, and, except for one split that I almost made, I was clean the rest of the night.

Result: 192-133-179=504
Average (78 games): 173
Average for last 9 games: 175
Next week's AVG+1 score: 574

Composite average (144 games): 174

We ran into a hot team tonight, but my strike filling the 10th to end the night was needed for the tie. I think this was the third tied game we've had this half.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196929 - 03/12/17 09:03 PM
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4461
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

One of my better nights of the season, which started with the first five. I could have had 600 easily, but I kept shooting myself in the foot after doubles in the third game. There was only one missed single pin, with my left side being the elusive side.

Result: 233-172-186=591
Average (69 games): 176
Average for last 9 games: 167
Next week's AVG+1 score: 586

Composite average (147 games): 174

Harry could have shot 801 with his last three strikes, but left a 10 pin on the second shot and finished with a 789 (287-234-268). Harry's punch-out in the 10th tied the second game, and we won the others comfortably.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196973 - 03/15/17 10:30 PM
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4461
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

Except for the end of the first game, I was never really comfortable, and there were plenty of missed spare opportunities. Corner pins, especially, were a problem, as I missed six of those.

Result: 173-140-147=460
Average (81 games): 172
Average for last 9 games: 164
Next week's AVG+1 score: 552

Composite average (150 games): 174

We lost the first game, but I was hoping my punch-out in the 10th that game would pay off for total later, and it almost did, as we won the other two games, but lost total by four pins. Barry (514) was high on the team, and both Si and Jeff were also over average on their nights.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#197001 - Yesterday at 09:36 PM
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4461
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I didn't get the start I did last week, but I was at least better in the other two, with my spare game keeping me hanging on in the third game. I had two missed single pins, but one was an unexpected 8.

Result: 125-184-166=475
Average (72 games): 175
Average for last 9 games: 177
Next week's AVG+1 score: 567

Composite average (153 games): 173

Harry's 286 first game proved important, as it kept us close, and we won the other two games by enough for total. Harry finished with a 745.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 173

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

