Topic Options Rate This Topic #196912 - 09:55 AM Ex-Brunswick Zone XL W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 194

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 194A/S/L: 62/m/Il. http://www.nwherald.com/2017/03/09/ex-br...owlero/aatsygy/



Ex-Brunswick Zone XL to reopen as Bowlero

38 lanes of black light bowling!

yuck-o dose any one else have a problem with all 38 lanes of blacklight bowling? Ex-Brunswick Zone XL to reopen as Bowlero38 lanes of black light bowling!yuck-o dose any one else have a problem with all 38 lanes of blacklight bowling?

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 693

Done some of my best bowling in the blacklights

Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9397

Saw this. For league nite, the lanes are with white lights, but the sitting area and back is still orange lighted.

Won't bowl there. It's not bowling. It's Chuckee Cheese.



Won't bowl there. It's not bowling. It's Chuckee Cheese. _________________________

Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 359

Someone should ask the USBC if this is the future they are envisioning for the sport.

Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9397

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9397A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill goobee, when this place first opened as a brunswick center. Brunswick didn't want sanctioned leagues. But, wanted the USBC to sanction the house. In case of tournaments.



The USBC said NO. They tried to join another Association, but was turned down again.



They have one nite Men's league sanctioned on Thurs. Other daytime leagues are not sanctioned, mostly women and Senior leagues.



Nites are for Cosmic open bowling. _________________________

Re: Ex-Brunswick Zone XL djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 289

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael goobee, when this place first opened as a brunswick center. Brunswick didn't want sanctioned leagues. But, wanted the USBC to sanction the house. In case of tournaments.

The USBC said NO. They tried to join another Association, but was turned down again.

They have one nite Men's league sanctioned on Thurs. Other daytime leagues are not sanctioned, mostly women and Senior leagues.

Nites are for Cosmic open bowling.

Is that a Bowlero, too? I think one has opened in Naperville...

Don't know if they have leagues, sanctioned or not... Is that a Bowlero, too? I think one has opened in Naperville...Don't know if they have leagues, sanctioned or not...

