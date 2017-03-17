BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196985 - 03/17/17 12:16 AM Re: 2 handed bolwing
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 356
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I've never tried it myself but had a girlfriend once who averaged in the high 170's using that technique.

For me spinning a ball counter clockwise while throwing to my right would be really tough. I'm not sure my wrist could take the torque :-)
#196987 - 03/17/17 10:59 AM Re: 2 handed bolwing
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 194
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
82Boat69,
Quote:
I'm not sure my wrist could take the torque :-)


The technique is not in the wrist, But the arm and spinning it off your thumb, and going for the head pin.

You put the thumb down thumbsdown and wave the ball by-by with your fingers. nut

It's different but you can get a lot of (mix master) pin action, down side is your can leave some big splits as well.

#196988 - 03/17/17 11:54 AM Re: 2 handed bolwing
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1235
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Ok guys - we're side-tracking the thread away from someone who legitimately wants to try two-handed bowling.
#196990 - 03/17/17 05:29 PM Re: 2 handed bolwing
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 194
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
thumbsup
sorry

#196991 - 03/17/17 11:48 PM Re: 2 handed bolwing
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 194
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Getting back on track

This is a link to Logan Fossum , He is a 13 year old who is a very good one handed bowler, he has a 200+ ave.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O43J9Kv-zI8

Logan has his own YouTube channel, I have seen him bowling for about two years.

The take away hear is watch what an effort is needed to launch a two handed shot, a lot more than a one handed player, I believe even more that some of the power players out there.

The point is I don't believe you can have a smooth relaxed game two handed, it just takes too much energy, or too much buck for the bang.

#196999 - Yesterday at 07:20 PM Re: 2 handed bolwing
spectral Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 12/25/09
Posts: 239
A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium
Wow that kid has a very nice throw. Would this be considered medium or high rev? I'd think upper medium or something?

If i could throw a ball like that, i'd never even consider going two handed. Do you need any strength in the wrist to do this? He's 13 and he doesn't look exceptionally strong for his age, but i did read you need some wrist strength to do it correctly? He also says in some of his movies that he throws effortlessly, but he is sweating badly when playing

