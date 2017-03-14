BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196954 - 03/14/17 09:40 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4460
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328727

Two pairs of team event teammates battled for the Regular Doubles lead over the weekend, but, in the end, it was PBA Southwest Region Bowler of the Year Chris Hibbitts (695) & Clint Dacy (625) claiming it with a 1,320 total. They were battling with USBC Hall of Famer Carolyn Dorin Ballard & former Team USA member Steve Smith.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 176 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196992 - Today at 01:33 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4460
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
http://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622328750

Kruse's Pro Shop (Fargo, ND) used a near-perfect final frame, with four of the five members recording at least a double, to post a 1,061 game, along with games of 1,021 and 1,116, and take the Regular Team lead with 3,198.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 176 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196995 - Today at 06:13 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: champ]
SteveH Online biggrin
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 693
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
That Brad dude did well
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

