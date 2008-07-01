Do you think the're done

The pressure he put on himself to try and win a 4th straight POY award caused him to lose focus on the process of making shots, according to him in an interview. As far as seniors go, I'd say Parker Bohn and Amleto seem to be the best bet to win again on the regular tour. Parker has stayed healthy and never seems to age, and Amleto is also such a fitness freak that he should be competitive for another couple of years.

_________________________

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!