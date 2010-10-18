2 handed bolwing

Sponsored Links







Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 356

A/S/L: 69/M/California I've never tried it myself but had a girlfriend once who averaged in the high 170's using that technique.



For me spinning a ball counter clockwise while throwing to my right would be really tough. I'm not sure my wrist could take the torque :-) _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 194

Bracket Donor

Quote: I'm not sure my wrist could take the torque :-)



The technique is not in the wrist, But the arm and spinning it off your thumb, and going for the head pin.



You put the thumb down and wave the ball by-by with your fingers.



It's different but you can get a lot of (mix master) pin action, down side is your can leave some big splits as well. 82Boat69,The technique is not in the wrist, But the arm and spinning it off your thumb, and going for the head pin.You put the thumb downand wave the ball by-by with your fingers.It's different but you can get a lot of (mix master) pin action, down side is your can leave some big splits as well.

Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1235

Ok guys - we're side-tracking the thread away from someone who legitimately wants to try two-handed bowling.

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 194

Bracket Donor

sorry sorry

Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 194

Getting back on track



This is a link to Logan Fossum , He is a 13 year old who is a very good one handed bowler, he has a 200+ ave.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O43J9Kv-zI8



Logan has his own YouTube channel, I have seen him bowling for about two years.



The take away hear is watch what an effort is needed to launch a two handed shot, a lot more than a one handed player, I believe even more that some of the power players out there.



The point is I don't believe you can have a smooth relaxed game two handed, it just takes too much energy, or too much buck for the bang. This is a link to Logan Fossum , He is a 13 year old who is a very good one handed bowler, he has a 200+ ave.Logan has his own YouTube channel, I have seen him bowling for about two years.The take away hear is watch what an effort is needed to launch a two handed shot, a lot more than a one handed player, I believe even more that some of the power players out there.The point is I don't believe you can have a smooth relaxed game two handed, it just takes too much energy, or too much buck for the bang.

