Page 2 of 2





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 190

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 190
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.

with the two handed style.



Heck I'm three days older than dirt and three games put the hurt on me.



But you got to remember that Belmo developed his two handed style because he was too small to bowl one handed, not for power or speed.



mmalsed said, post some videos, even if it's just to tweak at W9JAB I can take it, and good luck from me also.



But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....



with the two handed style.

Heck I'm three days older than dirt and three games put the hurt on me.

But you got to remember that Belmo developed his two handed style because he was too small to bowl one handed, not for power or speed.

mmalsed said, post some videos, even if it's just to tweak at W9JAB I can take it, and good luck from me also.

But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: 2 handed bolwing





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2050

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2050
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....



_________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: 2 handed bolwing

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 238

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium I did like that story from Belmo where he states he was too small to throw the ball normally at that time. But he was big enough to throw it normally from let's say when he was 8-10 years old. Everyone told him to throw 'normal' and he didn't listen. If every bowler (or even any other sport we know) only tried to learn textbook form, there are a lot of sports that would not make any progression anymore.



Usually the stubborn ones, are the ones that become the absolute legends when it works.

Re: 2 handed bolwing





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 655

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 655A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Originally Posted By: spectral I moved very much to the left and try to play it 4-5 boards away from the pocket and it will probably go into the pocket. But i have almost no room for error. Miss slightly outside and it won't come back at all and get 6-7 pins.

I checked your profile and saw that you are right-handed. Assuming that the shot is still typical of a house shot but with a greater volume, the last thing I would have done is moved left and played the type of line I think you are trying to play. In most cases, a house shot will be rather flooded inside of 10. Based on what you said about playing 4-5 boards away from the pocket, you're likely playing around 12-13 and right in the flood. I'm assuming that you're playing straight up the boards so the ball also has a break point of around 12-13. If that is the case, when you miss 2-3 boards right, you're still in that flood. Increased area to miss right appears when you find friction, which is most likely outside of 10 assuming that the pattern is still like a typical house shot. Check this article, it might relate to your issues with the oil pattern and the large volume in the middle of the lane.



http://www.bowl4fun.com/ron/btm01_files/btm1.htm



Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Re: 2 handed bolwing

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 238

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium I mostly play on typical house shots in other bowlings when playing vs other teams, but the home bowling for my team currently is not a typical house shot. Even some of the better players of the country struggle on the condition depending on where they naturally play the lanes.



Like i said the bowling is run by 2 of the best belgian bowlers (multiple national titles) and he likes to put a rather challenging lane condition. Players with low to average and even above average rev rates cannot throw it to the outside or it will not recover at all. Even people with insane rev rates cannot go very far outside alltho they do have a bit of room to the outside. The owner itself also plays the middle(ish) of the lane because there is a bit less oil than to the outside. I'm pretty sure it is a slightly reversed oil pattern because i know the owner does not like high rev rate sprayers that have recovery to the pocket when they miss wide by 5-10 boards like in some other bowlings.



I think my adjustments are pretty close to where i should be playing, but a tad bit more hitting power would be very welcome.

Re: 2 handed bolwing

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1234

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1234
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....





I know.



I know.

Bowling is supposed to look like someone delivering the ball, somehow, and the ball going down the lane and hitting pins.

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: 2 handed bolwing

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 355

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ME80YI1mp4I

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: 2 handed bolwing

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 355

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDmIdrxtLCI

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: 2 handed bolwing





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 655

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 655A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey I forgot what you said about the pattern earlier and the bowlers who run the lanes where you bowl. Intentional reverse pattern are very rare, I'm thinking it is more likely a flat pattern or a sport pattern. In an earlier post, you mention having some hold but coming in flat when you miss inside. If it were put down as a reverse block to start, you'd have no hold at all inside.



Are a lot of bowlers playing around the same area? This happens a lot on low ratio sport and flat patterns. If they are, they will start to create friction where they are playing which might explain why it starts to react more towards the middle part of the lane. Miss just a little off of that friction, it will sail into the oil where there is little traffic. Miss a little inside and you get hold, but a ball that doesn't finish. You end up with what behaves as a reverse pattern, but it wasn't intentional or that way to start out.



Depending on where the friction forms, the pattern starts to become more forgiving which can give a little more area to the higher rev players, but it won't be much. The additional hitting power might help but on sport or flat patterns the goal is to try to survive, not to necessarily throw pins all over the place.



Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

Current Average - 225

HG-300(10)

HS-789

Page 2 of 2

Tweet

Preview

