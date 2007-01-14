2 handed bolwing

I forgot what you said about the pattern earlier and the bowlers who run the lanes where you bowl. Intentional reverse pattern are very rare, I'm thinking it is more likely a flat pattern or a sport pattern. In an earlier post, you mention having some hold but coming in flat when you miss inside. If it were put down as a reverse block to start, you'd have no hold at all inside.
Are a lot of bowlers playing around the same area? This happens a lot on low ratio sport and flat patterns. If they are, they will start to create friction where they are playing which might explain why it starts to react more towards the middle part of the lane. Miss just a little off of that friction, it will sail into the oil where there is little traffic. Miss a little inside and you get hold, but a ball that doesn't finish. You end up with what behaves as a reverse pattern, but it wasn't intentional or that way to start out.
Depending on where the friction forms, the pattern starts to become more forgiving which can give a little more area to the higher rev players, but it won't be much. The additional hitting power might help but on sport or flat patterns the goal is to try to survive, not to necessarily throw pins all over the place.
