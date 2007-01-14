2 handed bolwing

BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196970 - Yesterday at 09:16 PM
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 190
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Belmo will never last as long as a Pete Weber or a Walter Ray Jr.
with the two handed style.

Heck I'm three days older than dirt and three games put the hurt on me. crying

But you got to remember that Belmo developed his two handed style because he was too small to bowl one handed, not for power or speed. thumbsup

mmalsed said, post some videos, even if it's just to tweak at W9JAB angel I can take it, and good luck from me also.

But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M

#196972 - Yesterday at 10:18 PM
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2050
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M


Career Highs: 300/759

#196975 - Today at 04:21 AM
spectral Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 12/25/09
Posts: 237
A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium
I did like that story from Belmo where he states he was too small to throw the ball normally at that time. But he was big enough to throw it normally from let's say when he was 8-10 years old. Everyone told him to throw 'normal' and he didn't listen. If every bowler (or even any other sport we know) only tried to learn textbook form, there are a lot of sports that would not make any progression anymore.

Usually the stubborn ones, are the ones that become the absolute legends when it works.

#196976 - Today at 08:12 AM
Mkirchie Online content
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 654
A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: spectral
I moved very much to the left and try to play it 4-5 boards away from the pocket and it will probably go into the pocket. But i have almost no room for error. Miss slightly outside and it won't come back at all and get 6-7 pins.

I checked your profile and saw that you are right-handed. Assuming that the shot is still typical of a house shot but with a greater volume, the last thing I would have done is moved left and played the type of line I think you are trying to play. In most cases, a house shot will be rather flooded inside of 10. Based on what you said about playing 4-5 boards away from the pocket, you're likely playing around 12-13 and right in the flood. I'm assuming that you're playing straight up the boards so the ball also has a break point of around 12-13. If that is the case, when you miss 2-3 boards right, you're still in that flood. Increased area to miss right appears when you find friction, which is most likely outside of 10 assuming that the pattern is still like a typical house shot. Check this article, it might relate to your issues with the oil pattern and the large volume in the middle of the lane.

http://www.bowl4fun.com/ron/btm01_files/btm1.htm

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(10)
HS-789

