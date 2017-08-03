#196973 - Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4459

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4459A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA



Except for the end of the first game, I was never really comfortable, and there were plenty of missed spare opportunities. Corner pins, especially, were a problem, as I missed six of those.



Result : 173-140-147=460

Average (81 games) : 172

Average for last 9 games : 164

Next week's AVG+1 score : 552



Composite average (150 games) : 174



We lost the first game, but I was hoping my punch-out in the 10th that game would pay off for total later, and it almost did, as we won the other two games, but lost total by four pins. Barry (514) was high on the team, and both Si and Jeff were also over average on their nights. Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)Except for the end of the first game, I was never really comfortable, and there were plenty of missed spare opportunities. Corner pins, especially, were a problem, as I missed six of those.: 173-140-147=460: 172: 164: 552: 174We lost the first game, but I was hoping my punch-out in the 10th that game would pay off for total later, and it almost did, as we won the other two games, but lost total by four pins. Barry (514) was high on the team, and both Si and Jeff were also over average on their nights.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 176 HS: 610 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 174



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 172 HS: 615 HG: 226Sunday Niters - Avg: 176 HS: 610 HG: 235Composite Avg: 174 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top