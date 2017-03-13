Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 2 of 2 < 1 2 Topic Options Rate This Topic #196970 - 09:16 PM Re: 2 handed bolwing Re: spectral] W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 190

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 190A/S/L: 62/m/Il.

with the two handed style.



Heck I'm three days older than dirt and three games put the hurt on me.



But you got to remember that Belmo developed his two handed style because he was too small to bowl one handed, not for power or speed.



mmalsed said, post some videos, even if it's just to tweak at W9JAB I can take it, and good luck from me also.



But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M Belmo will never last as long as a Pete Weber or a Walter Ray Jr.with the two handed style.Heck I'm three days older than dirt and three games put the hurt on me.But you got to remember that Belmo developed his two handed style because he was too small to bowl one handed, not for power or speed.mmalsed said, post some videos, even if it's just to tweak at W9JABI can take it, and good luck from me also.But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196972 - Re: 2 handed bolwing Re: W9JAB] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2050

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2050A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Originally Posted By: W9JAB



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M But this is what bowling is supposed to look like....



_________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top Page 2 of 2 < 1 2

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel