#196963 - Today at 02:41 PM Was not a happy camper
By the way it is cold up here, strange for March. Went out and bought myself the new Gauntlet for the heavy oil on the lanes I bowl. That was about a week a go, practised with it last w eek, felt good, I'm ready. This morning going to try it out for the first time in league play. First frame, in the pocket, strike, great. Second frame in the pocket, 8-10 split, okay shake it off. Third frame in the pocket, strike. Fourth frame in the pocket, 8-10 split, hmmm. Fifth frame again in the pocket, strike. That was it, my ball along with another got stuck in the ball return of the pin setter, large gash in the track line about 1/2 inch wide, 1/16 deep and 6 inches long. They are going to replace the ball, but was still not a happy camper, had to go to my backup ball, which is not as aggressive, and hows everyones day going.

#196964 - Today at 04:29 PM Re: Was not a happy camper
I totally agree that Belmo will not last as long as a Pete Weber or Walter Ray Jr. tossing two handed.

Heck, I'm three days older than dirt and after three game i"m hurting. crying

Remember that Belmo developed his style because he was too small to hold the ball with one hand, not for speed and power but just to bowl.

M Malsed knows I'm just joking Good luck - and post some videos, even if it's just to tweak at W9JAB. angel I can take it.

But remember that real bowling looks like this......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMgD9WpAt4M


#196967 - Today at 05:17 PM Re: Was not a happy camper
I'd be happy that it is being replaced, I've seen centers claim that their machinery is not responsible for damage AKA bowl at your own risk. We had a bunch of ball return not working problems during practice last week in league, but fortunately there was no damage done. My day is going well, the high temp was 22F (-5.6C) where I am in NJ, that's well below normal. There's also the 16-18 inches (40.7-45.7 cm) of snow that we got Monday night into Tuesday. Less than expected for here, but definitely odd for mid March. Still sore from clearing snow yesterday.

Mark
#196968 - Today at 05:42 PM Re: Was not a happy camper
Thanks made my day.

#196971 - Today at 09:24 PM Re: Was not a happy camper
My post got onto the wrong page so it made no sense.
It was of coarse supposed to be on 2 handed bowling,
sorry for the mix up. brickwall

Yet I too have had a new ball, ball (why is always a new ball?) get eaten by the return, and the center did not pony up, I do not bowl there any more. thumbsdown

