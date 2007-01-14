Was not a happy camper

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario By the way it is cold up here, strange for March. Went out and bought myself the new Gauntlet for the heavy oil on the lanes I bowl. That was about a week a go, practised with it last w eek, felt good, I'm ready. This morning going to try it out for the first time in league play. First frame, in the pocket, strike, great. Second frame in the pocket, 8-10 split, okay shake it off. Third frame in the pocket, strike. Fourth frame in the pocket, 8-10 split, hmmm. Fifth frame again in the pocket, strike. That was it, my ball along with another got stuck in the ball return of the pin setter, large gash in the track line about 1/2 inch wide, 1/16 deep and 6 inches long. They are going to replace the ball, but was still not a happy camper, had to go to my backup ball, which is not as aggressive, and hows everyones day going.

Heck, I'm three days older than dirt and after three game i"m hurting.



Remember that Belmo developed his style because he was too small to hold the ball with one hand, not for speed and power but just to bowl.



M Malsed knows I'm just joking Good luck - and post some videos, even if it's just to tweak at W9JAB. I can take it.



But remember that real bowling looks like this......

A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 653A/S/L: 36/M/New Jersey I'd be happy that it is being replaced, I've seen centers claim that their machinery is not responsible for damage AKA bowl at your own risk. We had a bunch of ball return not working problems during practice last week in league, but fortunately there was no damage done. My day is going well, the high temp was 22F (-5.6C) where I am in NJ, that's well below normal. There's also the 16-18 inches (40.7-45.7 cm) of snow that we got Monday night into Tuesday. Less than expected for here, but definitely odd for mid March. Still sore from clearing snow yesterday.



A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Thanks made my day.

