Was not a happy camper

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 126

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario By the way it is cold up here, strange for March. Went out and bought myself the new Gauntlet for the heavy oil on the lanes I bowl. That was about a week a go, practised with it last w eek, felt good, I'm ready. This morning going to try it out for the first time in league play. First frame, in the pocket, strike, great. Second frame in the pocket, 8-10 split, okay shake it off. Third frame in the pocket, strike. Fourth frame in the pocket, 8-10 split, hmmm. Fifth frame again in the pocket, strike. That was it, my ball along with another got stuck in the ball return of the pin setter, large gash in the track line about 1/2 inch wide, 1/16 deep and 6 inches long. They are going to replace the ball, but was still not a happy camper, had to go to my backup ball, which is not as aggressive, and hows everyones day going.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

