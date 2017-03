Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196942 - 03:52 PM bowling glove plus W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 187

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 187A/S/L: 62/m/Il.

I have look around but have not found any thing. Dose anyone make a bowling glove with palm pad and wrist support.I have look around but have not found any thing.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196943 - 04:44 PM Re: bowling glove plus Re: W9JAB] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 288

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: W9JAB Dose anyone make a bowling glove with palm pad and wrist support.

I have look around but have not found any thing.





Mongoose Products does make one of the best wrist supports for bowlers IMHO. Mr. Adams has three models to choose from:

1) Equalizer, 2) Lifter and 3) Optimum. The Equalizer and Optimum have two straps that secure the support to your forearm, there is one that wraps around the middle and ring fingers at the end and there is a fourth strap between the finger and forearm straps that wraps around the hand across the palm; however, there is no palm pad. The support for the wrist bending back is excellent.

I have the Optimum support and it helped me to learn to use my fingers to obtain rotation on the ball properly. I don't often use it any more.

What's the need for a palm pad? Mongoose Products does make one of the best wrist supports for bowlers IMHO. Mr. Adams has three models to choose from:1) Equalizer, 2) Lifter and 3) Optimum. The Equalizer and Optimum have two straps that secure the support to your forearm, there is one that wraps around the middle and ring fingers at the end and there is a fourth strap between the finger and forearm straps that wraps around the hand across the palm; however, there is no palm pad. The support for the wrist bending back is excellent.I have the Optimum support and it helped me to learn to use my fingers to obtain rotation on the ball properly. I don't often use it any more.What's the need for a palm pad?

Top #196951 - 12:19 PM Re: bowling glove plus Re: W9JAB] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1233

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1233A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA a palm pad? Check a Robbie's. It has an aluminum piece (that you can bend to individualize to you) that crosses your palm and goes down your wrist a bit. My wife, F-in-law, and M-in-law use them. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top #196952 - 02:56 PM Re: bowling glove plus Re: mmalsed] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 288

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: mmalsed a palm pad? Check a Robbie's. It has an aluminum piece (that you can bend to individualize to you) that crosses your palm and goes down your wrist a bit. My wife, F-in-law, and M-in-law use them.

I think you're talking about the Cool Max. It does have an aluminum piece that is inside the glove device and it can be removed. As far as I'm concerned it doesn't support the wrist much at all as I had one of those, too. I think I gave it away. The Mongoose supports are so much better for those with an old injury to their wrist or just tend to break their wrists back on each shot. I think you're talking about the Cool Max. It does have an aluminum piece that is inside the glove device and it can be removed. As far as I'm concerned it doesn't support the wrist much at all as I had one of those, too. I think I gave it away. The Mongoose supports are so much better for those with an old injury to their wrist or just tend to break their wrists back on each shot.

Top #196960 - 11:49 AM Re: bowling glove plus Re: W9JAB] mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1233

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1233A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA I know - I started with a Mongoose and am using a Gadget.



W9 said "palm pad" and the Robbie's (multiple models) has that.



A lot of people swear by them - I don't like them, personally, but that's just me. Everyone's hand/wrist is different. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel