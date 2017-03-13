Sponsored Links







2 handed bolwing

Action Bowler



Registered: 12/25/09

Posts: 234

A/S/L: 24/M/Belgium Hi all,



I will start with the backstory first, and my motivation. If you don't like reading long text you can skip straight to the question:



Back Story

------------

I have been bowling for 10-12 years 1 handed so far (with thumb). After 3 years my average sky rocketed to 200+ average. People would tell me my form was not good (i had virtually no backswing and was muscling the ball incredibly) and i overturned the ball. Granted i had very little revs, And i could feel i was muscling the ball but i was very very accurate and could score on a lot of lane conditions. I would struggle a bit however on very slick lanes, since i got very very little pin reaction out of my ball, due to the lack of revs and also speed.



I decided to take up some coaching lessons and while it did increase my backswing and speed greatly, it did not increase my revs as much. It also made me less consistent in accuracy. The seasons after my average kept dropping and i am now around the 180.



The bowling alley i play at now changed it's oil pattern, and i get almost no reaction out of my ball anymore. I miss outside by 2-3 boards and it does not come back at all. I am a fairly accurate player still compared to other (semi-pro) players who throw 30% brooklyns and spray the ball over the lane with a lot of revs, but I am not a pro by far and don't have any desire to be one, so i need a bit of miss room to compete. My ball hits like a stone brick for the moment, get very little carry and zero reaction.



I am at the point where i lost all pleasure in bowling. You can flame me for saying this, but for me bowling is about getting some speed and revs and destroying the pins. I would rather average 190 and throwing a ball i feel comfortable about, than average 200 throwing it like a brick. As said before I don't have any aspirations to compete with the top players from my country. I am however willing to spend some practice time trying to be the best I can be.



So far for the back story.



Current Situation

-------------------

I have been trying the one handed thumbless bowling style for fun sometimes and i can generate a tremendous amount of revs that way. Some of the best players in belgium have even said they have not seen much people generate that amount of revs, even 2 handed. So it's hard to believe i cannot generate more revs with my thumb in. My wrist is very strong (i train those muscles a lot in the fitness).

My main problem is that one handed thumbless my speed is way too low to keep up, I can only keep my spare ball in the pocket, all other balls hook off the lane.



I would very much like to invest some more time into learning 2 handed bowling, hoping i can perfect my form and pick up some speed. I have the impression 2 handed is easier to deliver speed than 1 handed thumbless.



Question:

----------

I am a bit worried however about back strain and back injuries. I have been googling a bit and some say it is a problem, some say it is not. I would not want to start now and brick my back by the time I am 40. What are your guys thoughts about this?



Also do you think it is wise to start it myself based on movies of belmonte (and/or Palerma) or should i get coaching help straight away? I do not mind my average dropping for a while, I am hoping after 1 year of training I can get back to 170-180 at least



Edited by spectral

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

