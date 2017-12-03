BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 5: Lane Rangers
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196939 - Yesterday at 12:53 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2047
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
A boring night tonight.

183 (with a missed 2 pin in the 10th), 203, 236 for 622.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196953 - Today at 03:25 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4456
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Well, got three from 7 Baggers, anyway, and, with Splits & Washouts only winning two, our lead over them increased. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 176 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
bowling glove plus
by djp1080 - 02:56 PM
10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
by mmalsed - 12:17 PM
Winter '17 Week 9 VL results
by Richie V. - 12:55 AM
Do you think the're done
by champ - 12:45 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/12/17 09:03 PM
What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
by champ - 03/11/17 10:03 PM
Ex-Brunswick Zone XL
by goobee - 03/11/17 05:48 PM
Hurling the ball
by Dennis Michael - 03/10/17 10:29 AM
800 People Come to Bowling Alley
by Dennis Michael - 03/08/17 06:04 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by goobee - 03/07/17 12:01 PM
Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
by W9JAB - 03/06/17 09:53 PM
Winter '17 Week 8 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/06/17 05:17 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.