#196942 - Yesterday at 03:52 PM bowling glove plus
W9JAB
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 186
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Dose anyone make a bowling glove with palm pad and wrist support.
I have look around but have not found any thing. brickwall

#196943 - Yesterday at 04:44 PM Re: bowling glove plus
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 288
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
Dose anyone make a bowling glove with palm pad and wrist support.
I have look around but have not found any thing.


Mongoose Products does make one of the best wrist supports for bowlers IMHO. Mr. Adams has three models to choose from:
1) Equalizer, 2) Lifter and 3) Optimum. The Equalizer and Optimum have two straps that secure the support to your forearm, there is one that wraps around the middle and ring fingers at the end and there is a fourth strap between the finger and forearm straps that wraps around the hand across the palm; however, there is no palm pad. The support for the wrist bending back is excellent.
I have the Optimum support and it helped me to learn to use my fingers to obtain rotation on the ball properly. I don't often use it any more.
What's the need for a palm pad?

#196951 - Today at 12:19 PM Re: bowling glove plus
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1231
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
a palm pad? Check a Robbie's. It has an aluminum piece (that you can bend to individualize to you) that crosses your palm and goes down your wrist a bit. My wife, F-in-law, and M-in-law use them.
#196952 - Today at 02:56 PM Re: bowling glove plus
djp1080
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 288
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: mmalsed
a palm pad? Check a Robbie's. It has an aluminum piece (that you can bend to individualize to you) that crosses your palm and goes down your wrist a bit. My wife, F-in-law, and M-in-law use them.

I think you're talking about the Cool Max. It does have an aluminum piece that is inside the glove device and it can be removed. As far as I'm concerned it doesn't support the wrist much at all as I had one of those, too. I think I gave it away. The Mongoose supports are so much better for those with an old injury to their wrist or just tend to break their wrists back on each shot.

