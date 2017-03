Sponsored Links







10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle mrthang

Junior



Registered: 03/09/16

Posts: 26

Hi guys,



I have learnt that when throwing straight at 10th pin spare (or other straight pin spares), shooting angle is crucial. If we don't walk straight but keep the body angle at the pin, we'll miss the pin to the left due to losing body angle. But did you guys experience the skill called "Walking straight but keep the body and feet angle - like straight side-walking". It's extremely challenging. Do you guys have any experience on how to master this skill? Please share.



Thank you very much.



Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 186

Quote: like straight side-walking

??? No never did that.

I start at the 40 and go over the 20 arrow.

But don't do any "crab walk" to get there. ??? No never did that.I start at the 40 and go over the 20 arrow.But don't do any "crab walk" to get there.

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2047

Make sure your feet, hips, and shoulders are all pointed toward the 10 pin. Make sure your pushaway is straight at the 10 pin. Walk straight toward the pin, ignoring the direction of the boards on the approach.

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 287

Originally Posted By: mrthang Hi guys,

I have learnt that when throwing straight at 10th pin spare (or other straight pin spares), shooting angle is crucial. If we don't walk straight but keep the body angle at the pin, we'll miss the pin to the left due to losing body angle. But did you guys experience the skill called "Walking straight but keep the body and feet angle - like straight side-walking". It's extremely challenging. Do you guys have any experience on how to master this skill? Please share.

Thank you very much.

I can only think of one series of articles I've read in

The basic idea of the foot alignment is to align your feet and body for an angle for a given shot. An open alignment for a hook or right side spares. A less open alignment for more of a straight shot or middle spare shots and then finally a closed alignment for left side spares.

As for me I tend to align myself on boards 27 or 28 for every shot and do my best to walk straight. If the lanes have range markers on boards 10 and 15 down around the 40 foot point, I'll target board 5 for the 10-pin and my slide foot ends up on board 27 or 28. If there are no range markers, I'll target around board 12 at the arrows walking along the same line. Also, I'll align myself with more of an open stance that I'd typically use for my first ball shot.

Good luck... I can only think of one series of articles I've read in Bowling This Month where there are pictures of aligning your feet for various spare shots. They are by Susie Minshew in her SpareMeister series (3 parts). Much of what's in the articles are on her website StrikeAbility, but no mention of foot alignment there I don't think.The basic idea of the foot alignment is to align your feet and body for an angle for a given shot. An open alignment for a hook or right side spares. A less open alignment for more of a straight shot or middle spare shots and then finally a closed alignment for left side spares.As for me I tend to align myself on boards 27 or 28 for every shot and do my best to walk straight. If the lanes have range markers on boards 10 and 15 down around the 40 foot point, I'll target board 5 for the 10-pin and my slide foot ends up on board 27 or 28. If there are no range markers, I'll target around board 12 at the arrows walking along the same line. Also, I'll align myself with more of an open stance that I'd typically use for my first ball shot.Good luck...

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle mrthang

Junior



Registered: 03/09/16

Posts: 26

Hi W9JAB, but you have to open your shoulder and keep an angle toward the 10 pin but stop at the foul line right at board 40 right? I mean you have to stop at board 40 at foul line and deliver the ball crossing board 20 (center arrow). Am I right?

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle mrthang

Junior



Registered: 03/09/16

Posts: 26

Hi Champ, but if you don't stop at the foul line at the same board you stand, you will have a tendency to walk toward the pin and lose the angle. Am I right?

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1231

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1231A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA I always walk toward my target - I find that if I try to walk straight with my body pointed toward my target, I drift unpredictably or I throw my ball inconsistently.



For my 10-pin, I line up the center arrow (20) with a point to the right of the 10-pin (basically where the lane divider "ends") - knowing that point lines my shoulder up with the 10-pin (because my eyes are about 8-10 boards left of my shoulder/ball line.



Now, if I walk toward my target (the center arrow), my ball crosses the arrow and proceeds directly toward the 10-pin, giving me a touch of wiggle room.



I know that I have to take a side-step around the ball return on the right lane - I've practiced that and can do it consistently.





Which, really, is the point. I can walk TOWARD something consistently. Can I walk and chew gum at the same time, consistently? Maybe. LOL



Can I walk toward something while pointed at something else consistently? Me? No.



So I've found what I can do and where I have to aim to get what I need, consistently.



You know? LOL _________________________

Top

