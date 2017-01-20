|
#196486 - 01/20/17 09:31 AM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
League Bowler
Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 87
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
3 pocket 7-10's is crazy! Way to come back from that in game 3. I know a lot of people that would have been done for the night after those.
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196501 - 01/22/17 05:54 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: White_Rabbitt]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 456
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Thanks Rabbitt: Pocket 7-10s aren't fun; particularly back to back on the left and right lane. I just went out and made sure I picked up a pin and, perhaps get lucky by pinning the pin against the kick-back and shooting it across the deck. More than that, I try to understand the message the pins are sending. They don't play favorites. By moving a board right on both lanes, I was able to get my ball to face up a little sooner and carry hits instead or leaving a weak 10 or 7-10 combo. That helped set me up for a good string of strikes in the following game. Wish it always worked out like that
#196536 - 01/26/17 02:14 AM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 456
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Another 5-2 week: Solid rolling TSB! I rolled 213, 196 and 258 for a 667 series this week using a Storm Code Black with a 3000-grit surface, drilled 40 x 4" x 30 (close to 4" x 4" x 2") with a small P2 extra hole on my positive axis point. Around the pocket all evening with decent carry in the third game. There was more out there. Bowl well and score event better TSB!
#196598 - 02/02/17 02:45 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
League Bowler
Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 87
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
Another subpar week for me guys. Hope you can pick me up! I feel like some better bowling is on the horizon though.
198-172-182 = 552
#196623 - 02/04/17 08:27 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: White_Rabbitt]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 456
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
We have your six Rabbitt! Tough week for TSB last week. We'll see what the new week brings. 244, 221 and 226 for a 691 series. I used my 3000-grit, pin under Code Black which matched up well with the late evening shot. I whiffed on a 10 pin and a 3-4-6-10 split: Otherwise clean. Took the opportunity today to fine tune the surfaces on my pin under and 4x4x2 Code Blacks earlier today. I'm finding the 3000-grit and 2000-grit surfaces match up well for me on the Brunswick Pro Lane surfaces and 24 ml or so patterns used in our area. Looking forward to what the new week brings.
#196745 - 02/21/17 10:43 AM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
League Bowler
Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 87
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
Hey, sorry I haven't been posting the last few weeks guys. I have been in a pretty big slump and to be honest, didn't really feel like posting much. I have been working hard and keeping to the practice lanes though. I finally found some consistency last night and some much needed confidence. Good luck & good bowling this week everyone!
194-189-182 = 565
#196794 - 02/24/17 10:11 PM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
Team USA Contender
Registered: 08/31/09
Posts: 456
A/S/L: 58/m/Arizona
Decent set Rabbitt. A good step up from your slump. I've been scuffling, too. 200-217-193 this week using a Radical Rave. Consistent look and line to the pocket but marginal carry. Bowl well and have fun TSB!
#196949 - Today at 11:03 AM
Re: Team 4
[Re: jbungard]
League Bowler
Registered: 01/15/15
Posts: 87
A/S/L: 38/m/Ohio
A little better this week for me guys. It was really nice to put up some decent numbers!
176-202-223 = 601
