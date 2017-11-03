Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196942 - 03:52 PM bowling glove plus W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 186

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 186

I have look around but have not found any thing. Dose anyone make a bowling glove with palm pad and wrist support.I have look around but have not found any thing.

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#196943 - 04:44 PM Re: bowling glove plus djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 287

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: W9JAB Dose anyone make a bowling glove with palm pad and wrist support.

I have look around but have not found any thing.





Mongoose Products does make one of the best wrist supports for bowlers IMHO. Mr. Adams has three models to choose from:

1) Equalizer, 2) Lifter and 3) Optimum. The Equalizer and Optimum have two straps that secure the support to your forearm, there is one that wraps around the middle and ring fingers at the end and there is a fourth strap between the finger and forearm straps that wraps around the hand across the palm; however, there is no palm pad. The support for the wrist bending back is excellent.

I have the Optimum support and it helped me to learn to use my fingers to obtain rotation on the ball properly. I don't often use it any more.

What's the need for a palm pad? Mongoose Products does make one of the best wrist supports for bowlers IMHO. Mr. Adams has three models to choose from:1) Equalizer, 2) Lifter and 3) Optimum. The Equalizer and Optimum have two straps that secure the support to your forearm, there is one that wraps around the middle and ring fingers at the end and there is a fourth strap between the finger and forearm straps that wraps around the hand across the palm; however, there is no palm pad. The support for the wrist bending back is excellent.I have the Optimum support and it helped me to learn to use my fingers to obtain rotation on the ball properly. I don't often use it any more.What's the need for a palm pad?

