10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle

Junior



Registered: 03/09/16

Posts: 24

Hi guys,



I have learnt that when throwing straight at 10th pin spare (or other straight pin spares), shooting angle is crucial. If we don't walk straight but keep the body angle at the pin, we'll miss the pin to the left due to losing body angle. But did you guys experience the skill called "Walking straight but keep the body and feet angle - like straight side-walking". It's extremely challenging. Do you guys have any experience on how to master this skill? Please share.



Thank you very much.



Edited by mrthang ( 12:02 AM )

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 185

Quote: like straight side-walking

??? No never did that.

I start at the 40 and go over the 20 arrow.

??? No never did that.
I start at the 40 and go over the 20 arrow.
But don't do any "crab walk" to get there.

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2047

Make sure your feet, hips, and shoulders are all pointed toward the 10 pin. Make sure your pushaway is straight at the 10 pin. Walk straight toward the pin, ignoring the direction of the boards on the approach.

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 286

Originally Posted By: mrthang
Hi guys,

I have learnt that when throwing straight at 10th pin spare (or other straight pin spares), shooting angle is crucial. If we don't walk straight but keep the body angle at the pin, we'll miss the pin to the left due to losing body angle. But did you guys experience the skill called "Walking straight but keep the body and feet angle - like straight side-walking". It's extremely challenging. Do you guys have any experience on how to master this skill? Please share.

Thank you very much.

I can only think of one series of articles I've read in

The basic idea of the foot alignment is to align your feet and body for an angle for a given shot. An open alignment for a hook or right side spares. A less open alignment for more of a straight shot or middle spare shots and then finally a closed alignment for left side spares.

As for me I tend to align myself on boards 27 or 28 for every shot and do my best to walk straight. If the lanes have range markers on boards 10 and 15 down around the 40 foot point, I'll target board 5 for the 10-pin and my slide foot ends up on board 27 or 28. If there are no range markers, I'll target around board 12 at the arrows walking along the same line. Also, I'll align myself with more of an open stance that I'd typically use for my first ball shot.

I can only think of one series of articles I've read in Bowling This Month where there are pictures of aligning your feet for various spare shots. They are by Susie Minshew in her SpareMeister series (3 parts). Much of what's in the articles are on her website StrikeAbility, but no mention of foot alignment there I don't think.

The basic idea of the foot alignment is to align your feet and body for an angle for a given shot. An open alignment for a hook or right side spares. A less open alignment for more of a straight shot or middle spare shots and then finally a closed alignment for left side spares.

As for me I tend to align myself on boards 27 or 28 for every shot and do my best to walk straight. If the lanes have range markers on boards 10 and 15 down around the 40 foot point, I'll target board 5 for the 10-pin and my slide foot ends up on board 27 or 28. If there are no range markers, I'll target around board 12 at the arrows walking along the same line. Also, I'll align myself with more of an open stance that I'd typically use for my first ball shot.

Good luck...

Top

