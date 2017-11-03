BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Sponsored Links




Sponsored Links


#196917 - 03/11/17 01:09 PM Do you think the're done
RGR Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 06/11/16
Posts: 125
A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario
Do you think that we will see Pete Weber, Norm Duke, and Williams in a PBA final on T.V. anymore or do you think they are done and only settle for the Senior Tour?

#196919 - 03/11/17 01:53 PM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: RGR]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4453
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
I think Pete's been on the ToC show this year, and might be the best current threat to John Handegard's record of being the oldest bowler to win on the regular tour.
#196920 - 03/11/17 02:41 PM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: RGR]
SteveH Offline
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I think Walter Ray is done, and Norm isn't far away.

The only one left I don't bet against is PDW. IMO, he's far ahead of both Walter and Norm at this point. But with that hip and back issue, it might do him in. I think PDW is the only one capable of winning.
#196921 - 03/11/17 03:33 PM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: RGR]
djp1080 Online content
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 286
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
I've watched all of them in person during the past year and they all look very good. Pete seems to have an edge though. All excellent bowlers even with all the younger guys coming up.
I've enjoyed watching the PBA50 guys go at it. Really enjoyed watching the guy from Texas, McCordic. He's about as smooth as I'd ever seen. Good luck to all of them!

#196926 - Yesterday at 11:07 PM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: RGR]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2047
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I think Weber has one more major title left in him, but the question is, does Belmo beat him to the record 11th major?
#196931 - Today at 01:11 AM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: RGR]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 464
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
PDW made TV at the TOC, Duke just missed out finishing 6th in that same tournament, and WRWJ made TV at the last WSOB. None of them are done.
#196934 - Today at 09:15 AM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: RGR]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 185
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Quote:
Belmo beat him to the record 11th major?

Haven't seen much of Belmo lately, at one time he was all over,
Now not so much.

#196936 - Today at 09:32 AM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: W9JAB]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 351
A/S/L: 69/M/California
#196937 - Today at 11:53 AM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: 82Boat69]
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 185
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
yep I saw that, but what I was referring to is I would see lots clips on you-tube of him, and he even had his own feed but don't see that much of that lately.
May be he just got tire of all that.


Edited by W9JAB (Today at 11:54 AM)
#196938 - Today at 12:45 PM Re: Do you think the're done [Re: W9JAB]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2047
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
ht[quote]yep I saw that, but what I was referring to is I would see lots clips on you-tube of him, and he even had his own feed but don't see that much of that lately.
May be he just got tire of all that.


I heard an interview with him on xtra frame where he said he's been putting more hours on the lanes and with a sports psychologist than he ever has.

Having won the Touring Players Championship, The Masters, and almost $100k this year already (not to mention practically guaranteeing himself another POY) I'd say its paying off.
