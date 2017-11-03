#196938 - 12:45 PM Re: Do you think the're done Re: W9JAB] champ





Originally Posted By: W9JAB
yep I saw that, but what I was referring to is I would see lots clips on you-tube of him, and he even had his own feed but don't see that much of that lately.

May be he just got tire of all that.



I heard an interview with him on xtra frame where he said he's been putting more hours on the lanes and with a sports psychologist than he ever has.



I heard an interview with him on xtra frame where he said he's been putting more hours on the lanes and with a sports psychologist than he ever has.

Having won the Touring Players Championship, The Masters, and almost $100k this year already (not to mention practically guaranteeing himself another POY) I'd say its paying off.

