You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
#196930 - Today at 12:02 AM 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle
mrthang Offline
Junior

Registered: 03/09/16
Posts: 24
A/S/L: 29/m/Vietnam
Hi guys,

I have learnt that when throwing straight at 10th pin spare (or other straight pin spares), shooting angle is crucial. If we don't walk straight but keep the body angle at the pin, we'll miss the pin to the left due to losing body angle. But did you guys experience the skill called "Walking straight but keep the body and feet angle - like straight side-walking". It's extremely challenging. Do you guys have any experience on how to master this skill? Please share.

Thank you very much.


Edited by mrthang (Today at 12:02 AM)
#196935 - Today at 09:19 AM Re: 10th pin approach: Walk straight & keep the angle [Re: mrthang]
W9JAB Online brickwall
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 184
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Quote:
like straight side-walking

??? No never did that.
I start at the 40 and go over the 20 arrow.
But don't do any "crab walk" to get there. nelson

