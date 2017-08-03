#196929 - 09:03 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Richie V.

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4453

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4453A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA



One of my better nights of the season, which started with the first five. I could have had 600 easily, but I kept shooting myself in the foot after doubles in the third game. There was only one missed single pin, with my left side being the elusive side.



Result : 233-172-186=591

Average (69 games) : 176

Average for last 9 games : 167

Next week's AVG+1 score : 586



Composite average (147 games) : 174



Harry could have shot 801 with his last three strikes, but left a 10 pin on the second shot and finished with a 789 (287-234-268). Harry's punch-out in the 10th tied the second game, and we won the others comfortably. Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)One of my better nights of the season, which started with the first five. I could have had 600 easily, but I kept shooting myself in the foot after doubles in the third game. There was only one missed single pin, with my left side being the elusive side.: 233-172-186=591: 176: 167: 586: 174Harry could have shot 801 with his last three strikes, but left a 10 pin on the second shot and finished with a 789 (287-234-268). Harry's punch-out in the 10th tied the second game, and we won the others comfortably.

