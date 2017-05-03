|
|
|
|
|
#196861 - 03/05/17 11:01 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 462
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
|
Interesting day today. Bowled a tournament this afternoon and had my best qualifying series of the season shooting 885 for 4. Despite that, I missed the cut by 28 pins. Wasn't happy.
Then went to league and after starting with back to back 9/ frames, I leave a 5,6,10 in the 3rd. Ugh. On the spare attempt I manage to get the ball between the 5 and 6 and get the 6 to come off the wall to kick out the 10. Huge momentum shift there and the strikes start to come for me after that. Had my most consistent night with 234+235+248=717. However, my teammates did not bowl well and we lost all 8. Hopefully it helps us.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196866 - 03/06/17 01:15 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 532
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
|
Not enough Beer SteveH , got to drive to the alley, finished the series with my spare ball , but still got splits. Pattern was sort of strike split split strike split , 9 spare split strike. Trios league and my partners are straight bowlers , we were playing the vacant too so only me to try and work it out.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196871 - 03/06/17 05:31 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Looks like a bad showing for us Steves. Man, we easily would have taken all 7 points.
I actually feel worse for my virtual team than my real team, the pitfalls of being in a league where neither the center nor the bowlers really care LOL
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196880 - 03/07/17 06:45 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: SteveH]
|
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 532
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
|
Looks like a bad showing for us Steves. Man, we easily would have taken all 7 points.
I actually feel worse for my virtual team than my real team, the pitfalls of being in a league where neither the center nor the bowlers really care LOL
Got to agree there, your actual team mates can see what your doing and your opposition has the same problems , VL all that's seen is your score and a brief explanation of why. Hopefully us Steve's can support the team right this week.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196891 - 03/08/17 05:54 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Hope I can muster more energy than I did last night. Someone should have taken me aside last night, and just told me to choose something else to do. LOL I was horrible.
But I did have an excuse of course. I Stunk
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196899 - 03/10/17 12:44 AM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 780
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
|
Another not very good night. 187, 169, 198 - 554. Yuck. I'm having a hard time doing much of anything this season.
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792
Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669
LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196905 - 03/10/17 06:08 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Legend
Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1905
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
|
Hey Wronghander, nice bowling. Hey Steve's, keep your chins up. I had what could've been a decent night ruined by splits in the tenth frame in the first two games. The second game hurt the most because I was on a three bagger going into the tenth.
194-218-214=626 Last game was clean, but I swept my points so my real life team did pretty well. Hope Wronghander can carry us on his back.
_________________________
A Storm is coming.
IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural
USBC level 1 certified coach
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196907 - 03/10/17 09:38 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Well I felt fine for a change
187 - 224 - 205 for a 616
Throwing hard, used the Hy Road Pearl for most shots, finished with the Storm Ride for a 4 bagger.
Nice to be able to place shots, and move.
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196909 - 03/10/17 10:59 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Guy on our pair, age 69, has had Parkinsons for a decade now. Every year we wonder how long he can make it. Had to guide his hands in the holes tonight on a few occasions. He carries a 124 average now, and the best he can do is shuffle his feet.
The amazing thing is, I watched him adjust to make strikes, and he picked up some ungodly spares.
Almost cried seeing him smile after a strike. Amazing guy who never quits.
_________________________
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#196927 - Today at 05:59 PM
Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
[Re: steveA]
|
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 532
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
|
Very embarrassing night , team won (Trios) 12-4 we won everything first game lost the second won the third and overall, only 2 pins separated the 3 of us , looks good so far only I'd high series on the pair with 369.
You know that optical illusion of the ball speeding up when it leaves the hook phase, tonight you could see it slow down and labour up the lane to hit the pins like a damp sponge.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.