Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 690

3 degrees plus a 20 mph wind coming off the lake now. I'll take a longer drive in Florida anyday

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2044

I used to be pretty spoiled too, when I lived in Tucson. One bowling alley only minutes from my front door, and three other really good ones pretty close too. Big leagues, scratch leagues, tournaments somewhere every weekend, sport conditions, and extremely good competition.



Now that I've moved to a very small town, I do have one bowling alley about ten minutes from my house but its awful. I hate going there. There are three more in my association, but all over an hour away. And for me personally, if I'm going to drive all that way, I want serious bowling.

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 350

I lived in Wisconsin for 3 years. In the winter, we didn't even put water in the radiator.



I live in Appleton but bowled in a house in Neenah called 'Thunder Bowl'. Came out one night after league and the front tires of my car had frozen to the ground. Back tires would just spin. LOL! Took me 20 minuites to break free. Freezing rain on the way home.



Sometimes it's not how far you'd drive but under what conditions :-)

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 359

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

I live in Appleton but bowled in a house in Neenah called 'Thunder Bowl'. Came out one night after league and the front tires of my car had frozen to the ground. Back tires would just spin. LOL! Took me 20 minuites to break free. Freezing rain on the way home.



Sometimes it's not how far you'd drive but under what conditions :-)



Or neighborhood. A bunch of us came out after league only to find that our tires were slashed by one or more "troublemakers" (harsher metaphor needed but the censor filter won't let them post).

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2044

Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Sometimes it's not how far you'd drive but under what conditions :-)



Haha. I grew up in Northern Indiana, and know all about cold, but my entire bowling life has been in Arizona. The couple times a year when snow flakes sprinkle here, leagues get cancelled.

Career Highs: 300/759

