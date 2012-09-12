BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196915 - Today at 10:02 AM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 690
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
3 degrees plus a 20 mph wind coming off the lake now. I'll take a longer drive in Florida anyday
#196916 - Today at 10:31 AM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2044
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I used to be pretty spoiled too, when I lived in Tucson. One bowling alley only minutes from my front door, and three other really good ones pretty close too. Big leagues, scratch leagues, tournaments somewhere every weekend, sport conditions, and extremely good competition.

Now that I've moved to a very small town, I do have one bowling alley about ten minutes from my house but its awful. I hate going there. There are three more in my association, but all over an hour away. And for me personally, if I'm going to drive all that way, I want serious bowling.
#196923 - Today at 07:11 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
82Boat69
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 350
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I lived in Wisconsin for 3 years. In the winter, we didn't even put water in the radiator.

I live in Appleton but bowled in a house in Neenah called 'Thunder Bowl'. Came out one night after league and the front tires of my car had frozen to the ground. Back tires would just spin. LOL! Took me 20 minuites to break free. Freezing rain on the way home.

Sometimes it's not how far you'd drive but under what conditions :-)
#196924 - Today at 08:29 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 359
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

I live in Appleton but bowled in a house in Neenah called 'Thunder Bowl'. Came out one night after league and the front tires of my car had frozen to the ground. Back tires would just spin. LOL! Took me 20 minuites to break free. Freezing rain on the way home.

Sometimes it's not how far you'd drive but under what conditions :-)


Or neighborhood. A bunch of us came out after league only to find that our tires were slashed by one or more "troublemakers" (harsher metaphor needed but the censor filter won't let them post). livid
#196925 - Today at 10:03 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2044
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Sometimes it's not how far you'd drive but under what conditions :-)


Haha. I grew up in Northern Indiana, and know all about cold, but my entire bowling life has been in Arizona. The couple times a year when snow flakes sprinkle here, leagues get cancelled.
