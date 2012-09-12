Sponsored Links







Do you think the're done

RGR



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 125

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Do you think that we will see Pete Weber , Norm Duke, and Williams in a PBA final on T.V. anymore or do you think they are done and only settle for the Senior Tour?

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Do you think the're done

Richie V.

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4452

I think Pete's been on the ToC show this year, and might be the best current threat to John Handegard's record of being the oldest bowler to win on the regular tour.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226

Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235

Composite Avg: 174



: My bowling blog

The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Re: Do you think the're done





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 690

SteveH

I think Walter Ray is done, and Norm isn't far away.



The only one left I don't bet against is PDW. IMO, he's far ahead of both Walter and Norm at this point. But with that hip and back issue, it might do him in. I think PDW is the only one capable of winning.

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Re: Do you think the're done

djp1080



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 285

A/S/L: 69/m/IL I've watched all of them in person during the past year and they all look very good. Pete seems to have an edge though. All excellent bowlers even with all the younger guys coming up.

I've enjoyed watching the PBA50 guys go at it. Really enjoyed watching the guy from Texas, McCordic. He's about as smooth as I'd ever seen. Good luck to all of them!

Top

