What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





When I lived in Tucson I used to bowl in probably one of the best leagues in the country. 40 teams, extremely good bowlers, sponsors, tons of bracket action. It was a great league.



Three years ago I moved away, and currently bowl in, let's say, less inspiring leagues.



I found a team that needs a bowler once a month to sub. I would have to drive 200 miles to get there, stay in a hotel, and drive 200 miles home the next day. It works just fine with my work schedule. The wife likes the idea since it will let us get out of town and see some old friends and visit our favorite places we miss.



Do you think I'm crazy?

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?

I drove 400 miles to bowl one night of league once, but did it all on the same day. It would get old weekly but once a month wouldn't be too bad. Go for it. Have fun.

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





200 miles to visit old friends and haunts once a month sounds good to me , throw in some bowling too and its a win -win situation especially if the wifes looking forward to it too.

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





Wow, you guys are so dedicated.



In Chicago, growing up, there were over 250 Bowling alleys in the phone book. Now, there are 15. I am fortunate that there is a Bowling alley in almost every town in my County. 2 in a couple. So, a 20 mile one way trip is not too bad.



I currently bowl at 2 centers, each 10 miles from my home.



The 20 lane house in my town closed when a 40 lane house was built in the next town, closing that 16 lane house as well. The 40 lane house was a top 10 Center for Brunswick. Now, you can go in there anytime, day or nite, and bowl. Meanwhile, the 2 privately owned houses that I bowl in are thriving. One is 40 and the other is 24 lanes.



When I bowled in regionals, I bowled anywhere from Detroit to DesMoines, and Milwaukee to St Louis. but, that was for a few days each.



Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





Dennis, I live pretty close to you, (McHenry) I bowl at the McHenry REC. and 3-D in Island lake. I stopped going to the Place after John pass away. After seeing your profile I would like to meet you and get some pointers from you.

JOE

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





I used to bowl at 3D also. Love the lane conditions at Mc Rec. for a wood house.



Sure, we can meet up.



And, yes, was bad when John passed. Is his wife still holding onto the place? She shouldn't. Heard there was a



Hey Joe,I used to bowl at 3D also. Love the lane conditions at Mc Rec. for a wood house.Sure, we can meet up.And, yes, was bad when John passed. Is his wife still holding onto the place? She shouldn't. Heard there was a deal coming of an outside management. Not a buy out, but manager. She owns, he runs it.Did you follow Flynn to 3D? Good guy.

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





I have about 12 houses within a 30-40 minute drive from my house. I've bowled at think 9 of them. Oak Forest bowl is less than 10 minutes from my house. My buddies all wanted to bowl at Palos so that's where we ended up. Tournaments are different. I bowling in Springfield a couple weeks ago and I'm heading to Vegas in May. _________________________

Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?





