#196878 - 03/07/17 04:43 PM
What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
Legend
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2041
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
When I lived in Tucson I used to bowl in probably one of the best leagues in the country. 40 teams, extremely good bowlers, sponsors, tons of bracket action. It was a great league.
Three years ago I moved away, and currently bowl in, let's say, less inspiring leagues.
I found a team that needs a bowler once a month to sub. I would have to drive 200 miles to get there, stay in a hotel, and drive 200 miles home the next day. It works just fine with my work schedule. The wife likes the idea since it will let us get out of town and see some old friends and visit our favorite places we miss.
Do you think I'm crazy?
Career Highs: 300/759
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196879 - 03/07/17 06:33 PM
Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
[Re: champ]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 349
A/S/L: 69/M/California
|
I drove 400 miles to bowl one night of league once, but did it all on the same day. It would get old weekly but once a month wouldn't be too bad. Go for it. Have fun.
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979
#196881 - 03/07/17 06:53 PM
Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
[Re: champ]
Regional Pro Contender
Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 531
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
|
200 miles to visit old friends and haunts once a month sounds good to me , throw in some bowling too and its a win -win situation especially if the wifes looking forward to it too.
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704
#196886 - 03/08/17 01:14 PM
Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
[Re: champ]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9395
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Wow, you guys are so dedicated.
In Chicago, growing up, there were over 250 Bowling alleys in the phone book. Now, there are 15. I am fortunate that there is a Bowling alley in almost every town in my County. 2 in a couple. So, a 20 mile one way trip is not too bad.
I currently bowl at 2 centers, each 10 miles from my home.
The 20 lane house in my town closed when a 40 lane house was built in the next town, closing that 16 lane house as well. The 40 lane house was a top 10 Center for Brunswick. Now, you can go in there anytime, day or nite, and bowl. Meanwhile, the 2 privately owned houses that I bowl in are thriving. One is 40 and the other is 24 lanes.
When I bowled in regionals, I bowled anywhere from Detroit to DesMoines, and Milwaukee to St Louis. but, that was for a few days each.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#196892 - 03/08/17 05:56 PM
Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
[Re: champ]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9395
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Hey Joe,
I used to bowl at 3D also. Love the lane conditions at Mc Rec. for a wood house.
Sure, we can meet up.
And, yes, was bad when John passed. Is his wife still holding onto the place? She shouldn't. Heard there was a deal
coming of an outside management. Not a buy out, but manager. She owns, he runs it.
Did you follow Flynn to 3D? Good guy.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#196903 - Yesterday at 03:03 PM
Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
[Re: champ]
3x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3385
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
|
I currently bowl 20-25 minutes from my house. 25 to get there and 20 to get home on a Tuesday night. I think that 30-40 minutes would be my limit to bowl league. I've been asked to bowl and\or sub in leagues that are further out. During the week it's hard to make the time. Get home, change, leave. There are some nights I struggle to get to league on time as it is if work is nuts.
I have about 12 houses within a 30-40 minute drive from my house. I've bowled at think 9 of them. Oak Forest bowl is less than 10 minutes from my house. My buddies all wanted to bowl at Palos so that's where we ended up. Tournaments are different. I bowling in Springfield a couple weeks ago and I'm heading to Vegas in May.
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue
#196906 - Yesterday at 06:16 PM
Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
[Re: champ]
Legend
Registered: 07/10/03
Posts: 1905
A/S/L: 45/M/Long Island
|
I travel 30 minutes to get to my current house. Its a compromise because my friends live about the same distance from the opposite direction. I don't think I would travel much further. I don't have to here on long Island. Plenty of bowling alleys, even with some of them closed down in recent years. 30 minutes is probably my limit because I have to work the next day. As it stands I get to bed pretty late on my bowling night, I'm still amped when I get home. I have to wind down.
A Storm is coming.
IQ Tour Fusion
IQ Tour anniversary edition
Lights Out
Natural
USBC level 1 certified coach
#196908 - Yesterday at 09:43 PM
Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
[Re: champ]
Touring Pro Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 686
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
|
Kinda spoiled so far. I live about 400 yards from one center, and only 12 miles from the other. The crazy thing is I used to practice a lot more. It takes me 40 seconds door to door now
Current League average 184
High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown
#196910 - Today at 06:36 AM
Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
[Re: champ]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 494
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
|
wow. 400 yards. nice! we have a travel league that bowls once a month that goes as far as 150mi away. nice to bowl in so many different centers.
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hcp events
