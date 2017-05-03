Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 462A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Interesting day today. Bowled a tournament this afternoon and had my best qualifying series of the season shooting 885 for 4. Despite that, I missed the cut by 28 pins. Wasn't happy.



Then went to league and after starting with back to back 9/ frames, I leave a 5,6,10 in the 3rd. Ugh. On the spare attempt I manage to get the ball between the 5 and 6 and get the 6 to come off the wall to kick out the 10. Huge momentum shift there and the strikes start to come for me after that. Had my most consistent night with 234+235+248=717. However, my teammates did not bowl well and we lost all 8. Hopefully it helps us. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Not enough Beer SteveH , got to drive to the alley, finished the series with my spare ball , but still got splits. Pattern was sort of strike split split strike split , 9 spare split strike. Trios league and my partners are straight bowlers , we were playing the vacant too so only me to try and work it out.

Looks like a bad showing for us Steves. Man, we easily would have taken all 7 points.

I actually feel worse for my virtual team than my real team, the pitfalls of being in a league where neither the center nor the bowlers really care LOL



I actually feel worse for my virtual team than my real team, the pitfalls of being in a league where neither the center nor the bowlers really care LOL _________________________

Originally Posted By: SteveH Looks like a bad showing for us Steves. Man, we easily would have taken all 7 points.

I actually feel worse for my virtual team than my real team, the pitfalls of being in a league where neither the center nor the bowlers really care LOL

I actually feel worse for my virtual team than my real team, the pitfalls of being in a league where neither the center nor the bowlers really care LOL





Got to agree there, your actual team mates can see what your doing and your opposition has the same problems , VL all that's seen is your score and a brief explanation of why. Hopefully us Steve's can support the team right this week.

Hope I can muster more energy than I did last night. Someone should have taken me aside last night, and just told me to choose something else to do. LOL I was horrible.

But I did have an excuse of course. I Stunk



But I did have an excuse of course. I Stunk _________________________

Another not very good night. 187, 169, 198 - 554. Yuck. I'm having a hard time doing much of anything this season.

Hey Wronghander, nice bowling. Hey Steve's, keep your chins up. I had what could've been a decent night ruined by splits in the tenth frame in the first two games. The second game hurt the most because I was on a three bagger going into the tenth.

194-218-214=626 Last game was clean, but I swept my points so my real life team did pretty well. Hope Wronghander can carry us on his back.

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 686A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Well I felt fine for a change



187 - 224 - 205 for a 616



Throwing hard, used the Hy Road Pearl for most shots, finished with the Storm Ride for a 4 bagger.



Nice to be able to place shots, and move. _________________________

Guy on our pair, age 69, has had Parkinsons for a decade now. Every year we wonder how long he can make it. Had to guide his hands in the holes tonight on a few occasions. He carries a 124 average now, and the best he can do is shuffle his feet.

The amazing thing is, I watched him adjust to make strikes, and he picked up some ungodly spares.

Almost cried seeing him smile after a strike. Amazing guy who never quits.



The amazing thing is, I watched him adjust to make strikes, and he picked up some ungodly spares.



Almost cried seeing him smile after a strike. Amazing guy who never quits. _________________________

