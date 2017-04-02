BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 3: The Unbowlieveables
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196619 - 02/04/17 04:30 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 357
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
144, 193, 193. What a horrible first game.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196658 - 02/09/17 04:19 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
AmpleSound Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/17/07
Posts: 1223
A/S/L: 34/M/CO
183, 225, 190

Just couldn't get good consistent carry. Getting better though!
_________________________
In the bag:
DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)
DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)
Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)

My best:
HGS - 300
HSS - 769

Top
#196660 - 02/09/17 09:24 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: AmpleSound]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 778
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
238,202,246 = 686

Timing good, release good... bowling is fun. :-)

Go team!
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
#196665 - 02/10/17 05:52 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1013
A/S/L: 60/M /Georgia
221 195 206 622. This would be a good No TAP league. Nine, Nine, everywhere a nine.
_________________________
Current Average 210
In the Bag: Radical Guru Master, Guru Mighty
L/M: The New Standard, Yeah Baby (v 2004), Xtreme Damage P
Motive: Arctic Sniper
HG 300, HS 811







Top
#196672 - 02/11/17 08:36 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 357
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
I thought I was having a good day. First games can be deceiving. 212, 165, 175
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#196708 - 02/16/17 11:55 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 778
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
221,208,187 = 616

Ran out of steam....
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
#196727 - 02/19/17 07:25 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 357
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
204, 180, 136. Blah.

Too bad I can't sneak in the 3 games I bowled during qualifying in a house tournament today. 193, 214, 279.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top
#196837 - 03/03/17 01:04 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
AmpleSound Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/17/07
Posts: 1223
A/S/L: 34/M/CO
215, 211, 207 good consistent series, just not quite enough to help my team out. Hopefully it helps this one though!
_________________________
In the bag:
DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)
DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)
Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)

My best:
HGS - 300
HSS - 769

Top
#196840 - 03/04/17 03:06 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: BOSStull]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4450
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Didn't get these in the email, AmpleSound...just sayin' smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

Top
#196904 - Today at 03:18 PM Re: Team 3: The Unbowlieveables [Re: Richie V.]
trekguy Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 778
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
226,226,234 = 686

The Jackal Ghost is my new favorite ball, ever.
_________________________
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
by General Pounder - 14 minutes 40 seconds ago
Hurling the ball
by Dennis Michael - Today at 10:29 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/08/17 10:39 PM
800 People Come to Bowling Alley
by Dennis Michael - 03/08/17 06:04 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by goobee - 03/07/17 12:01 PM
Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
by W9JAB - 03/06/17 09:53 PM
Winter '17 Week 8 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/06/17 05:17 PM
Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
by W9JAB - 03/06/17 09:11 AM
Has Anyone Seen This Before?
by goobee - 03/05/17 02:40 PM
Center Issues In League
by Dennis Michael - 03/01/17 10:35 AM
Winter '17 Week 7 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/27/17 04:48 PM
Setting the thumb...
by djp1080 - 02/27/17 12:45 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.