#196878 - 03/07/17 04:43 PM What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2041
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
When I lived in Tucson I used to bowl in probably one of the best leagues in the country. 40 teams, extremely good bowlers, sponsors, tons of bracket action. It was a great league.

Three years ago I moved away, and currently bowl in, let's say, less inspiring leagues.

I found a team that needs a bowler once a month to sub. I would have to drive 200 miles to get there, stay in a hotel, and drive 200 miles home the next day. It works just fine with my work schedule. The wife likes the idea since it will let us get out of town and see some old friends and visit our favorite places we miss.

Do you think I'm crazy?
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196879 - 03/07/17 06:33 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 349
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I drove 400 miles to bowl one night of league once, but did it all on the same day. It would get old weekly but once a month wouldn't be too bad. Go for it. Have fun.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#196881 - 03/07/17 06:53 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 531
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
200 miles to visit old friends and haunts once a month sounds good to me , throw in some bowling too and its a win -win situation especially if the wifes looking forward to it too.
_________________________
arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704



#196886 - 03/08/17 01:14 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9395
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Wow, you guys are so dedicated.

In Chicago, growing up, there were over 250 Bowling alleys in the phone book. Now, there are 15. I am fortunate that there is a Bowling alley in almost every town in my County. 2 in a couple. So, a 20 mile one way trip is not too bad.

I currently bowl at 2 centers, each 10 miles from my home.

The 20 lane house in my town closed when a 40 lane house was built in the next town, closing that 16 lane house as well. The 40 lane house was a top 10 Center for Brunswick. Now, you can go in there anytime, day or nite, and bowl. Meanwhile, the 2 privately owned houses that I bowl in are thriving. One is 40 and the other is 24 lanes.

When I bowled in regionals, I bowled anywhere from Detroit to DesMoines, and Milwaukee to St Louis. but, that was for a few days each.


Edited by Dennis Michael (03/08/17 01:15 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#196890 - 03/08/17 04:02 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 181
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Dennis, I live pretty close to you, (McHenry) I bowl at the McHenry REC. and 3-D in Island lake. I stopped going to the Place after John pass away. After seeing your profile I would like to meet you and get some pointers from you.
JOE

#196892 - 03/08/17 05:56 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9395
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Hey Joe,
I used to bowl at 3D also. Love the lane conditions at Mc Rec. for a wood house.

Sure, we can meet up.

And, yes, was bad when John passed. Is his wife still holding onto the place? She shouldn't. Heard there was a deal coming of an outside management. Not a buy out, but manager. She owns, he runs it.

Did you follow Flynn to 3D? Good guy.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#196903 - Today at 03:03 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
General Pounder Offline
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3385
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
I currently bowl 20-25 minutes from my house. 25 to get there and 20 to get home on a Tuesday night. I think that 30-40 minutes would be my limit to bowl league. I've been asked to bowl and\or sub in leagues that are further out. During the week it's hard to make the time. Get home, change, leave. There are some nights I struggle to get to league on time as it is if work is nuts.

I have about 12 houses within a 30-40 minute drive from my house. I've bowled at think 9 of them. Oak Forest bowl is less than 10 minutes from my house. My buddies all wanted to bowl at Palos so that's where we ended up. Tournaments are different. I bowling in Springfield a couple weeks ago and I'm heading to Vegas in May.
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue

