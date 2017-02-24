BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 2: High Flush
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196786 - 02/24/17 01:12 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1234
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Game 1: not bad, not great, just decent. Missed a 7-pin in the middle but struck out in the 10th for 206.

Game 2: opened on a pocket 7-10 split and then a 2-7. Only managed to put together one double for 178.

Game 3: split the first 4 frames (X 7/ X 9/; I actually joked to my teammates that I was going to try for a Dutch 200), then threw seven in a row and finished with 9 for 259. Those 7 strikes consisted of two trip 6s, two light scramblers and three hits where the 4 bounced off the side wall and barely nicked the 7. Not sure how I carried all of them that game.

Total: 643.


Edited by beefers1 (02/24/17 01:23 AM)
Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196836 - 03/03/17 03:41 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1234
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
A decent series tonight, but I was really sloppy on spares and missed four 7-pins out of six (fortunately, one was on a fill shot). Two missed splits (threw it way wide and ball overreacted) made for five open frames in total, which is too many.

Total: 180-215-209 for 604.

(My friend on the next pair shattered his high series by 70 pins. It was really cool to watch him get in the zone after slumping for the past few weeks.)

Top
#196851 - 03/05/17 01:58 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
Chuck Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 256
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
another 2 pump chump kind of week, but the scoring was still pretty good.. 279 (flush 9), 199 (oh crap), 255
Ended up leaving the 4-9 3 times on the night frown
_________________________
In the bag:
RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)
Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)
Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)
DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)
Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)
Plastic

Personal Records:
Game: 300
Series: 832
Avg: 220

Top
#196868 - 03/06/17 03:39 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1234
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
I actually shot my first 700 (709) last weekend (and followed it up with 672, my second-highest series), but alas, it's wasn't in Thursday league (it was a tournament).


Edited by beefers1 (03/06/17 03:40 PM)
Top
#196898 - Yesterday at 05:46 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: beefers1]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 380
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: beefers1
I actually shot my first 700 (709) last weekend (and followed it up with 672, my second-highest series), but alas, it's wasn't in Thursday league (it was a tournament).


Congratulations on the two great series. My teammate had his first 700 (704) a couple of weeks ago during sweeps. He cleaned up pocketing $614.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (non-sanctioned),
289 (sanctioned)
HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#196900 - Today at 12:54 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1234
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Thanks, Bill. Unfortunately, my effort put my team just outside the cash line.

Game 1: My thumb always swells when it's cold, and I could not get the ball to roll cleanly off my hand. Two opens (including a missed 7-pin) didn't help as I shot 176.

Game 2: Started with three spares but finally got lined up and threw the next 5. Lost my line at the end but stayed clean for 234.

Game 3: Started with the front 4 but a pocket 7-10 fazed me mentally and I stumbled to a 210 finish.

Total: 620.

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
by General Pounder - 14 minutes 40 seconds ago
Hurling the ball
by Dennis Michael - Today at 10:29 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/08/17 10:39 PM
800 People Come to Bowling Alley
by Dennis Michael - 03/08/17 06:04 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by goobee - 03/07/17 12:01 PM
Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
by W9JAB - 03/06/17 09:53 PM
Winter '17 Week 8 VL results
by Richie V. - 03/06/17 05:17 PM
Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
by W9JAB - 03/06/17 09:11 AM
Has Anyone Seen This Before?
by goobee - 03/05/17 02:40 PM
Center Issues In League
by Dennis Michael - 03/01/17 10:35 AM
Winter '17 Week 7 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/27/17 04:48 PM
Setting the thumb...
by djp1080 - 02/27/17 12:45 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.