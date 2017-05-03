BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Team 6: Splits & Washouts
#196861 - 03/05/17 11:01 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 462
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Interesting day today. Bowled a tournament this afternoon and had my best qualifying series of the season shooting 885 for 4. Despite that, I missed the cut by 28 pins. Wasn't happy.

Then went to league and after starting with back to back 9/ frames, I leave a 5,6,10 in the 3rd. Ugh. On the spare attempt I manage to get the ball between the 5 and 6 and get the 6 to come off the wall to kick out the 10. Huge momentum shift there and the strikes start to come for me after that. Had my most consistent night with 234+235+248=717. However, my teammates did not bowl well and we lost all 8. Hopefully it helps us.
#196866 - 03/06/17 01:15 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 531
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Not enough Beer SteveH , got to drive to the alley, finished the series with my spare ball , but still got splits. Pattern was sort of strike split split strike split , 9 spare split strike. Trios league and my partners are straight bowlers , we were playing the vacant too so only me to try and work it out.
#196871 - 03/06/17 05:31 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 683
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Looks like a bad showing for us Steves. Man, we easily would have taken all 7 points.

I actually feel worse for my virtual team than my real team, the pitfalls of being in a league where neither the center nor the bowlers really care LOL
#196880 - 03/07/17 06:45 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 531
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Originally Posted By: SteveH
Looks like a bad showing for us Steves. Man, we easily would have taken all 7 points.
I actually feel worse for my virtual team than my real team, the pitfalls of being in a league where neither the center nor the bowlers really care LOL


Got to agree there, your actual team mates can see what your doing and your opposition has the same problems , VL all that's seen is your score and a brief explanation of why. Hopefully us Steve's can support the team right this week.
#196891 - 03/08/17 05:54 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 683
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Hope I can muster more energy than I did last night. Someone should have taken me aside last night, and just told me to choose something else to do. LOL I was horrible.

But I did have an excuse of course. I Stunk
#196899 - 40 minutes 6 seconds ago Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
wklstoy
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 780
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
Another not very good night. 187, 169, 198 - 554. Yuck. I'm having a hard time doing much of anything this season.
