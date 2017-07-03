Sponsored Links







Hurling the ball

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 03/07/17

Posts: 4

A/S/L: 65/m/California I have been bowling for over 4 years and my average is about 150.I have a slight hook with ball velocity of about 11 mph.



Last time I bowl I experimented with hurling the ball. I would throw it out and the ball touches the floor about 6 feet in front of me. To my surprise I threw more strikes. In three games my average went up to 189 (196,186,185).



Anybody knows why this is happening? I have seen good bowlers do that- hurling the ball instead of releasing it close to them. I will adopting this style.



Edited by leodlion ( 09:27 AM )

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Hurling the ball

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 349

A/S/L: 69/M/California Based on the skill level you described, two things comes to mind. If when you 'loft' the ball farther out on the lane, you get more revolutions on the ball, that will help to get more strikes. Additionally, you are probably getting more than 11 MPH of speed which will give you more 'pin-lift' in the pocket and more pin-action off the sideboards.



There are many other possibilities, but those 2 come to mind as the most likely.

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: Hurling the ball





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 181

Quote: throw it out and the ball touches the floor about 6 feet in front of me



Just a few thoughts, If your bowling on a wooden ally you may be asked to leave or told to pay for damages.



This may be very distracting to other bowlers.



Just a few thoughts, If your bowling on a wooden ally you may be asked to leave or told to pay for damages.

This may be very distracting to other bowlers.

Yes even the pro's loft the ball as a last resort, but accuracy will suffer, and it's hard to break bad habits.

Re: Hurling the ball

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 03/07/17

Posts: 4

A/S/L: 65/m/California No the lofting is not that high nor noticeable. It's more of a hurl, no higher than the knee. There are many bowlers that do the same thing. So no worry here.



Edited by leodlion ( 02:21 PM )

Re: Hurling the ball

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 03/07/17

Posts: 4

A/S/L: 65/m/California Thanks for the reply 82Boat69. What you said makes sense- more revs on the ball and increase in velocity. I will watch those two the next time I go out bowling. You mention other possibilities. Care to elaborate?

Re: Hurling the ball

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 349

A/S/L: 69/M/California Without having seen you bowl, there's more speculation than facts, but here are a couple of possibilities;



A bowling ball goes through 3 defined phases when it's delivered. The first is the skid phase, the second is the hook phase and the last is the roll phase.



Many people who are just beginning to bowl and have a slower speed are rolling the ball pretty much right out of their hand. That's not bad, except the ball will lose kinetic energy down the lane and actually begin to straighten out much too soon. This is because the skid and/or hook phases are too short and the ball's kinetic energy dissipates before the ball makes contact with the pins.



When a person lofts the ball, the skid phase is much longer so the hook phase occurs much farther down lane and the roll phase becomes much shorter also. The ball's kinetic energy will be much greater if you get it into 1-2 or 1-3 pocket.



Additionally, because the hook phase occurs farther down the lane, when the ball does hook toward the pocket, the angle of entry into the pocket is also greater. A ball with a greater entry angle will create more pin action and less deflection than a ball rolling straight down the middle.



Other possibilities would be based on the type of lane you are bowling on, the oil pattern on that lane, the ball you are throwing, how that ball is drilled and how much axis tilt and axis rotation your normal release is creating.



There are many variables that come into play when you throw a bowling ball. Additionally, the combined dynamics of those many variables on any single delivery can change a little or a lot. Each will be something the trained eye would see whereas a newer bowler might not.



Have a friend create a video of you bowling and post it. Something from the back and from the side would allow the Bowling Community see what you are experiencing. We'll have a much better idea then.



Something to keep in mind, many times when a bowler does something different, they get a placebo effect. They bowl better and they want to attribute that increase to the last thing they tried. A day later, doing the same thing may result in terrible results.



It's important to learn solid fundamentals and to learn your own game so that when you do make changes you know if it's you creating the difference or just a few variables coming out different on a different day.

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: Hurling the ball

Bumper Bowler



Registered: 03/07/17

Posts: 4

A/S/L: 65/m/California 82Boat69 many thanks for the reply. I will read and digest what you said. I will be back in a couple of days.

Re: Hurling the ball

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1229

One thing, Leo - you'll notice an increase in production with an increase of speed - to a point. There will be diminishing returns.



"hurling" the ball tends to mean a lessening in accuracy and ball action. But when you hit the right place on the rack, yes, they can esplode and go everywhere.



And bowling too slow also has a corresponding lessening of pin action. My M-in-law throws very slow (she's old) and has very little pin action.



But hurl it too fast and you'll see the pins blowing UP instead of back, and not going where you want them.





Now - you want to enter the pins at about 8 degrees (yes, you can enter straight or wherever - but you have more wiggle room at around 8 degrees) and the only way to do that is to either throw the ball OVER the lane next to you (LOL) or to get some hook - and that means a bit less ball speed so you balance revs and speed.





Hope that makes sense. . .

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top

