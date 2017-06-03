Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196873 - 08:55 PM 800 People Come to Bowling Alley W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 181

800 People Come to Bowling Alley, Cops Break Up Party







HALFMOON, N.Y. (AP)  Authorities say law enforcement officers from a three-county area had to be called in to help break up an unruly crowd at a private party held at a suburban Albany bowling alley.



The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says about 800 people were inside Spare Time Lanes in the town of Halfmoon when deputies responded to a 911 call around



As officers arrived on the scene, fights began to break out and partygoers started damaging property. State troopers and other law enforcement agencies from Saratoga, Albany and Schenectady agencies were called in to help disperse the crowd.



Police charged a 20-year-old Albany woman and an 18-year-old New York City man with resisting arrest.



HALFMOON, N.Y. (AP)  Authorities say law enforcement officers from a three-county area had to be called in to help break up an unruly crowd at a private party held at a suburban Albany bowling alley.The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says about 800 people were inside Spare Time Lanes in the town of Halfmoon when deputies responded to a 911 call around Midnight Saturday.As officers arrived on the scene, fights began to break out and partygoers started damaging property. State troopers and other law enforcement agencies from Saratoga, Albany and Schenectady agencies were called in to help disperse the crowd.Police charged a 20-year-old Albany woman and an 18-year-old New York City man with resisting arrest.The incident remains under investigation and more charges could be filed.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#196875 - 11:35 AM Re: 800 People Come to Bowling Alley mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1228

a lockin? Weird.

Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196876 - 11:55 AM Re: 800 People Come to Bowling Alley goobee





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 357

800 people in a bowling center? They must have been packed in there standing around like penguins.

Primary



14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2

15lbs Motiv Venom Shock

14lbs Columbia 300 Antics

15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein



Secondary



15lbs Blend10 OSW

15lbs Motiv Venom Panic

15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank



Spare



15lbs Faball Nail

#196893 - 06:04 PM Re: 800 People Come to Bowling Alley Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9394

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9394A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



Contract wanted video surveillance



Smokers who went outside had to have a jacket.

Contract wanted video surveillance cameras turned off. But, the center wouldn't oblige.Smokers who went outside had to have a jacket.Haven't seen that many since there was a Friday Naked bowl party. News papers on windows and guards at the door. Entry by invite only.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 06:07 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









