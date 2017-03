Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #196878 - 04:43 PM What's the farthest you'd drive to league? champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2041

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2041A/S/L: 29/M/AZ When I lived in Tucson I used to bowl in probably one of the best leagues in the country. 40 teams, extremely good bowlers, sponsors, tons of bracket action. It was a great league.



Three years ago I moved away, and currently bowl in, let's say, less inspiring leagues.



I found a team that needs a bowler once a month to sub. I would have to drive 200 miles to get there, stay in a hotel, and drive 200 miles home the next day. It works just fine with my work schedule. The wife likes the idea since it will let us get out of town and see some old friends and visit our favorite places we miss.



Do you think I'm crazy?

Career Highs: 300/759

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #196879 - 06:33 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league? Re: champ] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 347

I drove 400 miles to bowl one night of league once, but did it all on the same day. It would get old weekly but once a month wouldn't be too bad. Go for it. Have fun.

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top #196881 - 06:53 PM Re: What's the farthest you'd drive to league? Re: champ] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 531

200 miles to visit old friends and haunts once a month sounds good to me , throw in some bowling too and its a win -win situation especially if the wifes looking forward to it too.

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top

