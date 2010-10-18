BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » 800 People Come to Bowling Alley
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#196873 - Yesterday at 08:55 PM 800 People Come to Bowling Alley
W9JAB Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 179
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
800 People Come to Bowling Alley, Cops Break Up Party

stop

HALFMOON, N.Y. (AP)  Authorities say law enforcement officers from a three-county area had to be called in to help break up an unruly crowd at a private party held at a suburban Albany bowling alley.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says about 800 people were inside Spare Time Lanes in the town of Halfmoon when deputies responded to a 911 call around Midnight Saturday. livid

As officers arrived on the scene, fights began to break out and partygoers started damaging property. State troopers and other law enforcement agencies from Saratoga, Albany and Schenectady agencies were called in to help disperse the crowd. help

Police charged a 20-year-old Albany woman and an 18-year-old New York City man with resisting arrest. seeingstars

The incident remains under investigation and more charges could be filed. oops

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#196875 - Today at 11:35 AM Re: 800 People Come to Bowling Alley [Re: W9JAB]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1228
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
a lockin? Weird.
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#196876 - Today at 11:55 AM Re: 800 People Come to Bowling Alley [Re: W9JAB]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 357
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
800 people in a bowling center? They must have been packed in there standing around like penguins.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
What's the farthest you'd drive to league?
by steveA - Today at 06:53 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by goobee - Today at 12:01 PM
800 People Come to Bowling Alley
by goobee - Today at 11:55 AM
Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 09:53 PM
Winter '17 Week 8 VL results
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 05:17 PM
Injured--Going to Try Bowling Left Handed
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 09:11 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 03/05/17 09:12 PM
Has Anyone Seen This Before?
by goobee - 03/05/17 02:40 PM
Center Issues In League
by Dennis Michael - 03/01/17 10:35 AM
Winter '17 Week 7 VL results
by Richie V. - 02/27/17 04:48 PM
Setting the thumb...
by djp1080 - 02/27/17 12:45 PM
Strange
by 6_ball_man - 02/26/17 10:01 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.