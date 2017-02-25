BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat
#196795 - 02/25/17 02:09 AM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9391
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Vik, I try not, to bowl by myself. But, when I do, I sit every few frames, and replay my shots in my head. What did I do wrong? Where did I stand? What was my target?
Try to remember my release. Was it right?
Remember the rotation of my ball. Did is roll correctly? I'll out a piece of tape on my PAP to help.
I try to replay each shot in my head on every ball. Did I get the right feeling off my hand? How was my speed? At times, I bowl with my eyes closed to get the feeling of my shot.
If I can find someone I know with a cell phone, I ask them to take a vid of me from behind, and study it. Or, set one up myself.

Long and short. Practice to me is a study, not a race. I'm not there to bowl 4 games. I'm there to learn and correct.

I was once told it takes 1400 repeated shots to develop a muscle memory. The number is immaterial. The fact is, you have to repeat accurate shots, not bad ones. Its really hard to get rid of a bad habit later. Committing a bad shot or a problem to memory is probably the worse thing you can do.

So, take your time, and learn.

Oh, and remember!! Scores don't count in practice. So, don't worry about them.
#196826 - 02/28/17 05:51 PM Re: Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat [Re: VikingOfBowling]
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: VikingOfBowling
Originally Posted By: W9JAB

Think about bowling with a few other guys, you need to wait for your turn, not just tossing ball after ball.


I am new to this city and don't have anyone I can bowl with. How long should I try to wait between shots?


When I am out practicing on my ownsome, I always get a pair of lanes. I throw 2 frames on each lane, then break. If I am working on equipment, I will change balls for each 4 frame block. I even use my spare ball to throw strikes in this rotation. When I practice it is usually 5 or 6 games also. I sweat pretty good, too, but league isn't so awful with it because I am not machinegunning shots. For the time between 4 frame blocks I find a newspaper to look at, or go throw the bull with the desk person, or go through my "coaching binder" - a notebook I keep of bowling articles that I think are instructive.

The notebook is set up so if it is opened one direction the articles deal with the physical game. Flip it over and the articles are mental game. Practice sessions should also have a goal in mind. Footwork, or push away, relaxed downswing...something. When I feel like I am not making progress I shut it down regardless of how many shots I have shot.

YMMV ~ mine certainly seeks to LoL
W9JAB
W9JAB Online brickwall
Bracket Donor

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 179
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
Quote:
I am new to this city and don't have anyone I can bowl with.

Check with the desk, every ally I have been in has some type of informal group, not necessarily a League, that meets on a regular biases.
I have four senior groups I bowl with,all have discounted prices (five - seven bucks for 3 games), and free coffee. rotfl

and you don't need to be a card carrying senior, just show up.



