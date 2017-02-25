Kind of embarassing, dripping buckets of sweat

Think about bowling with a few other guys, you need to wait for your turn, not just tossing ball after ball.
I am new to this city and don't have anyone I can bowl with. How long should I try to wait between shots?
When I am out practicing on my ownsome, I always get a pair of lanes. I throw 2 frames on each lane, then break. If I am working on equipment, I will change balls for each 4 frame block. I even use my spare ball to throw strikes in this rotation. When I practice it is usually 5 or 6 games also. I sweat pretty good, too, but league isn't so awful with it because I am not machinegunning shots. For the time between 4 frame blocks I find a newspaper to look at, or go throw the bull with the desk person, or go through my "coaching binder" - a notebook
I keep of bowling articles that I think are instructive.
The notebook
is set up so if it is opened one direction the articles deal
with the physical game. Flip it over and the articles are mental game. Practice sessions should also have a goal in mind. Footwork, or push away, relaxed downswing...something. When I feel like I am not making progress I shut it down regardless of how many shots I have shot.
YMMV ~ mine certainly seeks to LoL