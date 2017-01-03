Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #196873 - 08:55 PM 800 People Come to Bowling Alley W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 179

A/S/L: 62/m/Il. Bracket DonorRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 179A/S/L: 62/m/Il. 800 People Come to Bowling Alley, Cops Break Up Party







HALFMOON, N.Y. (AP)  Authorities say law enforcement officers from a three-county area had to be called in to help break up an unruly crowd at a private party held at a suburban Albany bowling alley.



The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says about 800 people were inside Spare Time Lanes in the town of Halfmoon when deputies responded to a 911 call around



As officers arrived on the scene, fights began to break out and partygoers started damaging property. State troopers and other law enforcement agencies from Saratoga, Albany and Schenectady agencies were called in to help disperse the crowd.



Police charged a 20-year-old Albany woman and an 18-year-old New York City man with resisting arrest.



The incident remains under investigation and more charges could be filed. HALFMOON, N.Y. (AP)  Authorities say law enforcement officers from a three-county area had to be called in to help break up an unruly crowd at a private party held at a suburban Albany bowling alley.The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says about 800 people were inside Spare Time Lanes in the town of Halfmoon when deputies responded to a 911 call around Midnight Saturday.As officers arrived on the scene, fights began to break out and partygoers started damaging property. State troopers and other law enforcement agencies from Saratoga, Albany and Schenectady agencies were called in to help disperse the crowd.Police charged a 20-year-old Albany woman and an 18-year-old New York City man with resisting arrest.The incident remains under investigation and more charges could be filed.

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel