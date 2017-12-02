BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196680 - 02/12/17 07:33 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
193
188
200
===
581

won 6 points by a total of ONE pin, and needed the fill strike in game 3 to get it!
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone - rerelease (1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Hammer Onyx Vibe (2k dull-w/some lane shine)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#196685 - 02/13/17 01:53 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1227
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Week: Week 5 (Feb. 6-12)

Game 1: 195
Game 2: 237
Game 3: 181

should have been 260 but I left a 10-pin in the 10th frame.
Game 3 should have been higher but I left the 4 pin.

stupid stupid stupid. LOL
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196724 - 02/19/17 06:29 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
190
178
226
===
594
lotsa 9s, couple easy whiffs, a few splits [yawn]
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone - rerelease (1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Hammer Onyx Vibe (2k dull-w/some lane shine)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


#196780 - 02/23/17 03:06 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1138
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Personal best last night- 300-299-238-837. Front 23, left a light 6 pin on the fill- nerves got to me, missed it at the bottom trying not to grab it. 300 #33, 800 #20. Threw the Rocket Ship all night, and the best part is that my team won the 2nd third last night.
Fit bit said my heart rate was 124 going into the 10th of game 2.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#196782 - 02/23/17 03:23 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4448
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Fin, should be a virtual league individual record, too, b/c one of my former teammates shot the old one (B Fury's 824). smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196820 - 02/27/17 12:23 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1227
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Nice job Fin!

I shot 649 tonight. My first ever clean series!
Week: Week 7 (Feb. 20-26)
Game 1: 233
Game 2: 213
Game 3: 203

back was hurting in the third game so was fighting that and making some minor adjustments to hit the pocket hard - was mostly in and around it, just had to figure out how to nail it.
_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196856 - Yesterday at 07:21 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 768
A/S/L: 59/m/downtown churchville
237
169
256
===
662

Whoo-hoo! best game and best set of the season (so far)
_________________________
in (decreasing) order of reaction:

Brunswick Danger Zone - rerelease (1k dull)
Monster Bowling LLC Loch Ness Monster (2kdull - box)
Storm IQ30 Tour(4kdull)
Hammer Onyx Vibe (2k dull-w/some lane shine)
Storm Polar Ice (4k+polish)


#196862 - Yesterday at 11:48 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1227
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Week: Week 8 (Feb. 27-Mar. 5)

Game 1: 205
Game 2: 257
Game 3: 193

Did decent. Lanes really transitioned quite a bit the third game so I chased it.

_________________________
Avg: 205 (we'll see how long this lasts)
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#196872 - Today at 08:43 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1138
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Nice job guys- I'm hoping this Wednesday is better than last week. Nothing tougher than following up a big week, so being disappointed with 660something sounds a little spoiled.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

