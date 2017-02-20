#196869 - Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers Re: General Pounder] TheBigCat





Registered: 12/12/13

Posts: 135

A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI. Bracket DonorRegistered: 12/12/13Posts: 135A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI. Originally Posted By: General Pounder Originally Posted By: TheBigCat



c'mon, brother...you're better than that.



hit the pocket, make the spare, hit the pocket, make the spare.



or spring for a new ball. unless your avatar is old, all your rocks are old. you need some "new ball carry". Code Black...Snap Lock... c'mon, brother...you're better than that.hit the pocket, make the spare, hit the pocket, make the spare.or spring for a new ball. unless your avatar is old, all your rocks are old. you need some "new ball carry". Code Black...Snap Lock...



The list is current, and old lol. The Pitch Blue is new this season. I just got new shoes about a month ago. This month or next I plan on getting a new ball. I am waiting to hear back on the reports from Vegas, then I'll get a new ball. Then, I'm going to get 1 or 2 (at least 1). I want to get a few weeks of league with it before I head out to Vegas.



If the jury is undecided by the end of March, I'm looking currently at the Code Black, Timeless, Snap Lock, No Rules Pearl, and the Dare Devil. One of the guys on my team got the Wreck-em last week. Ball rolled fantastic. The list is current, and old lol. The Pitch Blue is new this season. I just got new shoes about a month ago. This month or next I plan on getting a new ball. I am waiting to hear back on the reports from Vegas, then I'll get a new ball. Then, I'm going to get 1 or 2 (at least 1). I want to get a few weeks of league with it before I head out to Vegas.If the jury is undecided by the end of March, I'm looking currently at the Code Black, Timeless, Snap Lock, No Rules Pearl, and the Dare Devil. One of the guys on my team got the Wreck-em last week. Ball rolled fantastic.



All good stuff, as I'm sure you know.Just gotta figure out what matches up best with your game, and what you're bowling on.

I carry a Code Black and Dare Devil right now, and just gave my Snap Lock to a teammate on Wednesday because it went over my personal limit of how many games will I use a ball before I replace it.

All 3 are real good. I'm sure the Timeless and Roto are real good, too.

Good luck in Vegas...or, at least, less than your share of bad luck.



(my wife always says "good luck" when i go bowling. i tell her i don't throw the ball bad enough to get 'good' luck...all i want to do is avoid too much bad luck)

All good stuff, as I'm sure you know.Just gotta figure out what matches up best with your game, and what you're bowling on.I carry a Code Black and Dare Devil right now, and just gave my Snap Lock to a teammate on Wednesday because it went over my personal limit of how many games will I use a ball before I replace it.All 3 are real good. I'm sure the Timeless and Roto are real good, too.Good luck in Vegas...or, at least, less than your share of bad luck.(my wife always says "good luck" when i go bowling. i tell her i don't throw the ball bad enough to get 'good' luck...all i want to do is avoid too much bad luck) _________________________

HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)

"I'd rather be bowling"



Rave

Dare Devil

Fanatic*

Scandal Pearl

Code Black*

Grudge

Mix (spare ball)*

*league bag

Top