#196734 - 02/20/17 12:29 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4447
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
RayRay, that tournament win is mentionable on Facebook...just let me know which association and bowling center. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 226
Sunday Niters - Avg: 175 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#196777 - 02/23/17 10:15 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: Richie V.]
TheBigCat
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 135
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
216, 197, 200 = 613
brickwall
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag

#196832 - 03/02/17 07:45 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
TheBigCat
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 135
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
237, 203, 236 = 676
30-clean
30-clean
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag

#196833 - 03/02/17 09:31 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
General Pounder
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3383
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
158.174.198 = 530
Like 19 clean lol

I've been on the struggle bus lately.
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue

#196834 - 03/02/17 09:47 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: General Pounder]
TheBigCat
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 135
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
Originally Posted By: General Pounder
158.174.198 = 530
Like 19 clean lol

I've been on the struggle bus lately.

sick
c'mon, brother...you're better than that.
crazy
hit the pocket, make the spare, hit the pocket, make the spare.

or spring for a new ball. unless your avatar is old, all your rocks are old. you need some "new ball carry". Code Black...Snap Lock...
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag

#196865 - Today at 12:41 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
General Pounder
3x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3383
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Originally Posted By: TheBigCat

sick
c'mon, brother...you're better than that.
crazy
hit the pocket, make the spare, hit the pocket, make the spare.

or spring for a new ball. unless your avatar is old, all your rocks are old. you need some "new ball carry". Code Black...Snap Lock...


The list is current, and old lol. The Pitch Blue is new this season. I just got new shoes about a month ago. This month or next I plan on getting a new ball. I am waiting to hear back on the reports from Vegas, then I'll get a new ball. Then, I'm going to get 1 or 2 (at least 1). I want to get a few weeks of league with it before I head out to Vegas.

If the jury is undecided by the end of March, I'm looking currently at the Code Black, Timeless, Snap Lock, No Rules Pearl, and the Dare Devil. One of the guys on my team got the Wreck-em last week. Ball rolled fantastic.
_________________________
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, Tropical Heat (Black\Silver), Tropical Heat (Indigo\Violet), Code Blue

#196869 - 22 minutes 17 seconds ago Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: General Pounder]
TheBigCat
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 135
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
Originally Posted By: General Pounder
Originally Posted By: TheBigCat

sick
c'mon, brother...you're better than that.
crazy
hit the pocket, make the spare, hit the pocket, make the spare.

or spring for a new ball. unless your avatar is old, all your rocks are old. you need some "new ball carry". Code Black...Snap Lock...


The list is current, and old lol. The Pitch Blue is new this season. I just got new shoes about a month ago. This month or next I plan on getting a new ball. I am waiting to hear back on the reports from Vegas, then I'll get a new ball. Then, I'm going to get 1 or 2 (at least 1). I want to get a few weeks of league with it before I head out to Vegas.

If the jury is undecided by the end of March, I'm looking currently at the Code Black, Timeless, Snap Lock, No Rules Pearl, and the Dare Devil. One of the guys on my team got the Wreck-em last week. Ball rolled fantastic.


All good stuff, as I'm sure you know.Just gotta figure out what matches up best with your game, and what you're bowling on.
I carry a Code Black and Dare Devil right now, and just gave my Snap Lock to a teammate on Wednesday because it went over my personal limit of how many games will I use a ball before I replace it.
All 3 are real good. I'm sure the Timeless and Roto are real good, too.
Good luck in Vegas...or, at least, less than your share of bad luck.

(my wife always says "good luck" when i go bowling. i tell her i don't throw the ball bad enough to get 'good' luck...all i want to do is avoid too much bad luck)
nut
_________________________
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"

Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic*
Scandal Pearl
Code Black*
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)*
*league bag

